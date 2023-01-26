ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Chicago Investor Acquires 15-Unit Apartment Property in Highly Coveted Denver Neighborhood

815 East Ellsworth Apartments, a 15-unit apartment property near Cherry Creek Mall, has sold to Ninth Square Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate investment company whose partners have over three decades of combined experience generating superior returns for their investors with a track record including $1.5 billion of value-add property investments and developments. A sale price was not disclosed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora keeps membership costs down as new rec center opens

Keeping your New Year's Resolutions usually comes with a price. The City of Aurora is giving people one more option to help you stick to those resolutions, without the high cost. Pickleball is one of the most competitive games you can play, especially for those whose hair is decorated in salt and pepper. "It's just awesome! It's lots of fun. I'm addicted to it. My husband will tell you that," said Mary Kay Ryan, who plays pickleball every Tuesday and Thursday at the recently opened Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse.  "It's just getting to know more people and being active....
AURORA, CO
Inna D

New delivery-only lobster roll restaurant opens in Denver

A brand new restaurant has opened in Denver - Maine and Main Lobsteris focused on delivering fresh, sustainable New England lobster rolls to the Denver area. The concept was created by Sean Huggard, chef and owner of Shucking Good Hospitality, the group behind Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood located in Cherry Creek and Lone Tree. Maine and Main Lobster prides itself on responsible and direct sourcing from lobstermen and purveyors with which it has maintained longstanding relationships.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location

AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Where Are Black-Owned Businesses In Denver?

The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February -- Black History Month.Food/Drink:Axum Restaurant - axum-restaurant.comMBP - https://www.mbpdenver.com/MyKings Ice Cream - mykingsicecream.comHot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.comFlick of the Whisk Cakes - https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/Hogshead 54 Brewery - hogshead54.comWalia Creamery - waliacreamery.comWhittier Café - https://whittiercafe.com/Genna Rae's - https://gennaraeswings.com/Welton Street Café - https://weltonstreetcafe.com/ Sweet Sweetz - sweetsweetz.comSmith + Canon Ice Cream Co. - https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/Little Sistas Treats - https://www.littlesistastreats.com/Gourmet d'Afrique - https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.comJessie's Smokin' NOLA LLC (Centennial) - smokinnola.comMrs. Davenport's Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.comHiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) - https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1Mango House (Aurora) - restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/Endless...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight canceled

It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the health care industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything...
LITTLETON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy