New London County, CT

Is It Real? Niantic Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll

By Ben Crnic
 3 days ago
Niantic resident Ann Bonellli has gone viral on social media as people debate the legitmacy of her facial scar. Photo Credit: Instagram/annbonelli

An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not.

The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, of the village of Niantic who has a scar on the left side of her face caused by an injury she sustained in 2020.

Since then, she created a Tik Tok account to serve as an example to people with scars and show that they are not defined by them.

"My account was made to show those out there, they're more than their scars," Bonelli said in one Tik Tok in January, adding that she wishes to spread body positivity.

However, some of the reactions to Bonelli's posts have not exactly been what she was expecting, as many people have started debating on whether or not her injury is real.

One Tik Tok user posted a video showing changes to Bonelli's scars that have happened over time, comparing how it looked in early videos to newer videos. The scar can be seen as darkening and appearing to curve.

"Scars don't change angles scar girl," the user said in the post.

However, Bonelli said that over time, her scar has healed into a darker, browser color and that she has had poor reactions to topical products she has used in an attempt to treat it.

Bonelli commented on the debate over if the scar is real, saying that it takes away from the message of her account.

"I don't think it's right that people mindlessly comment hate," she said, adding, "No one should make a comment on someone's scars, especially not knowing the history behind that scar or the person on the screen."

For now, Bonelli is continuing to post on Tik Tok to spread her message of body acceptance.

Angela Green Barlow
12d ago

ppl need to grow up and learn to learn how to be decent to order human beings!! especially someone with a large facial scar your going to argue and debate it with them if it's REAL. COME ON scares SO CHANGE over time, the color of it can change thru the years. her scarf isn't that old so of course it's going to change some.. if u don't like it or don't believe disagree whatever your issue is, Move along to another page..

Carolyn AJJ
11d ago

I know “Padma “ from Top Chef , a worldly, wonderful, smart, beautiful woman leaves her long scar she gotten in her past, completely visible for the world to see, on live TV. Its a part of her& she doesn’t cover it on purpose. Good for you, your a beautiful girl also. 💯♥️

Matt Gilmartin
11d ago

I had 1500 stitches from my lip to the back of the head down past my ear down my face fortunately I had a good plastic surgeon but I know what she's talking about every time I look in the mirror that day comes back.

