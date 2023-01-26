ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans should act fast, beware of suspicious sites for AFC championship tickets

If you’re still debating buying a ticket for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, you should act fast, as tickets are on track to sell out.

“I think we can probably see this game sell out for sure,” said Mary Strickler, director of marketing and eCommerce for Tickets For Less. “There’s a ton of hype around it. We still have tickets out there so, if you are interested in getting to the game, I would definitely take a look at it and try to lock that down, and the sooner the better.”

