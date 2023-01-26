Read full article on original website
Harry Styles To Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was officially announced on Sunday evening, during the AFC Championship game on CBS. Styles will appear on the Recording Academy’s stage alongside previously-announced acts, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.
Ice Spice Delivers "in ha mood" Music Video
Ice Spice has shared an accompanying music video for “in ha mood.”. Helmed by Oliver Cannon and Chris Villa, the visual sees the rising rapper driving around the city with her friends and getting hyped up by her community, as she raps about being herself and succeeding in the process. “in ha mood” was released as both a single and as part of her debut EP Like..?, which also included her viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).”
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Vic Mensa Enlists Thundercat and Maeta for Smooth Cut “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”
Vic Mensa has dropped a new track titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” with the help of Thundercat and R&B singer Maeta. Like the title, the track harbors a smooth and romantic cadence – adding to the Chicago rapper’s multifaceted sound. But what seals the song as a melodic cut are the buttery sonic sounds and harmonies implemented by Thundercat and Maeta. Interestingly enough, even Mensa taps into his the soft and sweeter side of his voice with the chorus. “Beautiful in the streetlights/Strawberry Louis Vuitton/Parisian nights in the moon/Ooh, how speak with your eyes/Money and the fame, ayy/The goals were just your turn, ayy/They hate you then they love you, they love you then they hate you again,” sings Mensa.
Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy Over "Betty (Get Money)"
Rick Astley is suing Yung Gravy over the latter’s 2022 track, “Betty (Get Money).”. According to reports, Astley’s filing claims that Gravy’s song, utilizes an impersonation of his voice from his hit single “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and that the artist, his producers and everyone else involved in the creation of the track “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song.” He has also named Popnick/Nick Seeley, a co-producer and the supposed vocal impersonator, in the lawsuit.
Apple Music Kicks Off ‘Rihanna’s Road to Halftime’ Leading Up to Super Bowl LVII
Earlier this month, Apple Music shared a teaser for Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. As excitement around the singer’s upcoming performance grows, Apple Music has followed up with the launch of a campaign dedicated to her discography and her loyal fanbase. Entitled Rihanna’s Road to Halftime,...
Everything Coming To and Leaving HBO Max in February 2023
With February 2023 just days away, HBO Max has shared its slate of new programming for the month. Next month will see the addition of Oscar nominees, including Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light and the HBO documentary All That Breathes. Subscribers can also catch the returns of Puppy Bowl XIX and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as shorts from the The American Black Film Festival. Meanwhile, February will be the final month to stream the likes of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Coming To America and more.
Trippie Redd's 'Mansion Musik' Debuts at No. 3
Trippie Redd opens this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 3 with Mansion Musik. The extensive 25-track record debuts with a total of 56,000 equivalent album units, including 50,000 in streaming equivalent album units (68.1 million on-demand streams of the 25 songs), 5,000 in album sales and 1,000 in track equivalent album sales. Mansion Musik, which featured the likes of from Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Rich The Kid, Travis Scott and more, officially gives Redd his seventh consecutive top five album.
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Releases First Single From New Solo Album
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has dropped off the first official track from his forthcoming orchestral solo album, Mythologies. The single, titled “L’Accouchement,” is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and conducted by Romain Dumas. Mythologies, which runs 90 minutes long, includes 23 scenes that rework...
Leslie Grace Reveals What Fans Could Have Expected From 'Batgirl' Sequences With Brendan Fraser
While fans never received their Batgirl film, Leslie Grace still wishes that they could have seen the way the film turned out. Had the film come to fruition, Grace would have played opposite Brendan Fraser, who was set to be the villain Firefly. In a recent Collider interview, Grace revealed...
Rihanna Receives Seven New RIAA Platinum Certifications
Rihanna further extends her lead as the highest-certified female singles artist as she received seven new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The artist and mogul took home all platinum plaques, including a 9x platinum certification for “Work,” an 8x platinum certification for “Needed Me,” a 6x...
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's Nephew, To Play King of Pop in Upcoming Biopic
Jaafar Jackson is set to play his uncle, Michael Jackson, in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic about the late King of Pop. Entitled Michael, the film will be made alongside the Michael Jackson estate and will reportedly examine “the complicated legacy” of Jackson — including the performances that gave him the title of “the greatest entertainer of all time” and the child sex abuse allegations made against him during his career and after his death in 2009.
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite in Netflix's Official 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
Netflix has dropped off the first official trailer for Murder Mystery 2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the film centers on Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston), who have become detectives in the four years following the original Murder Mystery movie, helmed by Kyle Newacheck in 2019. In Garelick’s follow-up, Nick and Audrey’s friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) is kidnapped at his lavish island wedding, sending the duo on an international investigation to locate him.
