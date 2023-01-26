Read full article on original website
Modular EMI filters replace custom designs
Spectrum Control has unveiled a new family of modular AC power EMI filters that address global EMC regulations and withstand harsh conditions in a range of commercial and military/aerospace applications. These include industrial automation and controls, medical equipment, renewable energy and smart grid, railroads and infrastructure, telecommunications, data/cloud storage and military/aerospace systems.
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
IPhone 14 series, consisting of four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — debuted in September 2022 at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event. All iPhone 14 models feature Apple’s Super Retina XDR display, a 12-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus, and IP68 rating. The iPhone 14 series is the first in the US to lack a physical SIM card slot, and the Pro models feature a pill-shaped camera cutout style. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available at discounted rates on Flipkart.
Is astaxanthin the cosmetic ingredient for 2023?
Even if you have never heard of astaxanthin as a cosmetic ingredient, you are likely to have come across it frequently without realising it. Astaxanthin, pronounced “asta-zan-thin” is a compound found in some aquatic microalgae and is responsible for colouring seafood like shrimp, crab and lobster shades of orange-red to pink, as well as the plumage of flamingos.
How to use the Apple HomePod’s temperature and humidity sensors
In this article, we’ll go over how to use this new feature and show you how to use it with Apple Home smart home automations. With the new temperature and humidity sensing in the HomePod, you can easily check what the temperature is in the room your smart speaker is situated in just by asking Siri. Say, “hey Siri, what’s the temperature in here?” and the voice assistant will reply with its current reading. The same goes for checking humidity.
The DJI RS 3 Mini handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically for mirrorless cameras – A Luxury Travel Blog
DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has introduced the DJI RS 3 Mini, a lightweight handheld travel stabilizer developed specifically to support today’s mainstream brands of mirrorless cameras and lenses. With a smaller and lighter body, the DJI RS 3 Mini continues the excellent stabilization performance of the RS 3 series, allowing users to create professional-grade content while traveling around landscapes or in urban locations. Furthermore, weighing less than 800g (1.8lbs), the gimbal can carry a weight of up to 2kg (4.4lbs), features Bluetooth shutter control, a 3rd generation stabilization algorithm, native horizontal and vertical camera mounting, and a 1.4-inch color touchscreen.
What’s next for RISC V?
Editor’s take: Generally speaking we are big fans of RISC V. It does some things very well, handles many others well enough, and has clear signs of adoption and appeal. It meets a real market need in an innovative manner, exactly what we like to see from our technology. So we say this from a position of love – RISC V is going to have a big software problem. The good news is that it may not matter.
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.31): New rumors on Apple headset, Quest Pro price drops, and more!
I’ve read a lot of articles and XR news this week, but actually, at the end of the day, nothing relevant has happened, except for the usual rumor about Apple… so you can close this roundup now… no ok, I’m kidding! It’s not been the most exciting week ever for XR, but there is still some interesting piece of news here below for you to enjoy.
Semiconductors Advance Energy – Power Electronics News
The world is consuming energy at an unprecedented rate, and the demand for more data and more connected devices will not decline in the foreseeable future. It’s an energy conundrum — how do you accomplish more with less power? Data centers, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, medical equipment and other industrial applications are demanding larger power supplies, but the size, weight, environmental impact and cost of those systems also need to shrink.
Desktop tweaks in Windows can be fun, but watch out for risks
Like many things, computer desktops are unique. Though large businesses tend to deploy a single image for all their workstations to lock things down (and limit customization), many small firms and home users want to make their desktop, well, theirs. Case in point: one of the first things I do after installing Windows 11 is move the bottom menu over to the left. After so many years of turning off my computer with the Start button on the left, I found myself always clicking on widgets to turn off my computer. Not only did that small change look better, it served as a small productivity boost.
GM has started producing the Hummer EV SUV
General Motors has started production on the Hummer EV SUV at its Factory Zero in Michigan, according to Nicole Schmitz, a spokesperson for the company. The Detroit Press reported Monday that customers could start receiving their orders by the end of Q1. That lines up with GM’s FAQ stating that the SUV will be available in “early 2023.”
An electronic project for Arduino with ChatGPT
ChatGPT, a language model trained by OpenAI, can be used to generate projects for Arduino. Arduino is an open-source development platform that allows users to create interactive projects with sensors, actuators, and control devices. In order to integrate both platforms, you need to provide the model with information about the desired project, such as the type of sensors or devices you want to use, the purpose of the project, and the control specifications. The model, then, can generate the source code, which can be uploaded to the Arduino board to run immediately.
A fairy-like robot flies by the power of wind and light
The development of stimuli-responsive polymers has brought about a wealth of material-related opportunities for next-generation small-scale, wirelessly controlled soft-bodied robots. For some time now, engineers have known how to use these materials to make small robots that can walk, swim and jump. So far, no one has been able to make them fly.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series of flagship laptops are slated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, which will take place on February 1. The South Korean tech giant has opened the pre-booking for these laptops, despite not revealing any details about them. Now, a new report has surfaced that includes supposed design renders of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360. The report has also shed some light on some of the key specifications of these upcoming laptops.
