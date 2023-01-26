Read full article on original website
Researchers identify new data-wiping malware in cyberattack against Ukraine
In a nutshell: Security researchers from ESET have identified a specific type of malware called SwiftSlicer deployed in recent attacks against Ukrainian targets. SwiftSlicer targets critical Windows operating system files and Active Directory (AD) databases. Based on the team’s findings, the malware can destroy operating system resources and cripple entire Windows domains.
Get nine ethical hacking courses for just $30
Learn some of today’s most popular attacks and how to mitigate them with The All-in-One Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle. Despite a small dose of positive news on the cybercrime front this past year, cybersecurity remains absolutely crucial for individuals and businesses alike. Cybercriminals are bolder and more sophisticated than ever, and anyone is a potential target. That’s why organizations are willing to shell out big money to ethical hacking and penetration testing experts who can help test systems, expose vulnerabilities and work to patch them.
Promoting privacy for camera-based assistive tech
There are significant privacy concerns surrounding the use of smart phones with camera-based assistive technology. The primary concern being that visually impaired users relying on such technology for facial recognition and object identification purposes may be exposing themselves and others to compromise through liberal software permissions on their device or should their device, connections, or the software be breached in some way by third parties.
Software Bill of Materials is the key to cybersecurity compliance
In September 2022, the Biden-Harris administration issued a memo, Enhancing the Security of the Software Supply Chain through Secure Software Development Practices, which built upon existing executive orders and directives to safeguard federal information systems. These initiatives prompt agencies to strengthen security postures but will also require them to gain...
Halo Will Continue Receiving Support From Microsoft Despite 343 Layoffs, Phil Spencer Claims
Microsoft, according to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, is still dedicated to the Halo series and its creator 343 Industries, Engadget writes. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, has reiterated the company’s dedication to the Halo series and insisted that it is still vital to what Xbox is doing. Microsoft...
Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
Chinese Internet giant Baidu is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier. ChatGPT’s tech works...
Researcher awarded $27,000 bounty for 2FA bypass vulnerability
A researcher disclosed technical details of a two-factor authentication bypass vulnerability affecting Instagram and Facebook and received a $27,000 bug bounty. The flaw resides in a component used by Meta for confirming a phone number and email address. The researcher Gautam Manoz noticed that the software did not implement a rate-limiting protection mechanism that allowed him to bypass two-factor authentication on Facebook by confirming the targeted user’s already-confirmed Facebook mobile number using the Meta Accounts Center.
Russians Offered Ready-made Crypto Exchange Accounts Amid Restrictions – Exchanges Bitcoin News
Russian crypto traders have been looking to obtain unrestricted accounts for global exchanges as their access to such platforms is limited. Over the past year, the offering of such accounts on the dark web has increased significantly, cybersecurity experts told the Russian press. Supply of Crypto Exchange Accounts for Russian...
Stripe eyes an exit, Dell bets on the cloud, and Shutterstock embraces generative AI • TechCrunch
I’ve talked your ears off about it at this point, but I’m under contractual obligation (not really, but still) to mention TechCrunch’s upcoming Early Stage 2023 event in Boston on April 20. The one-day summit on startups will include advice and takeaways from top experts, plus opportunities to meet fellow founders and share your own entrepreneurial experiences. Don’t miss it.
Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI ask court to throw out AI copyright lawsuit
Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI want the court to dismiss a proposed class action complaint that accuses the companies of scraping licensed code to build GitHub’s AI-powered Copilot tool, as reported earlier by Reuters. In a pair of filings submitted to a San Francisco federal court on Thursday, the Microsoft-owned GitHub and OpenAI say the claims outlined in the suit don’t hold up.
Desktop tweaks in Windows can be fun, but watch out for risks
Like many things, computer desktops are unique. Though large businesses tend to deploy a single image for all their workstations to lock things down (and limit customization), many small firms and home users want to make their desktop, well, theirs. Case in point: one of the first things I do after installing Windows 11 is move the bottom menu over to the left. After so many years of turning off my computer with the Start button on the left, I found myself always clicking on widgets to turn off my computer. Not only did that small change look better, it served as a small productivity boost.
Week in review: ChatGPT cybersecurity, critical RCE vulnerabilities found in git, Riot Games breached
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. BSidesZG 2023: Strengthening the infosec community in Croatia’s capital. In March 2023, Zagreb will be added to the (already long) list of cities where information security professionals and enthusiasts can share their...
