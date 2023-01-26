Read full article on original website
governing.com
New York’s Top 200 Political Donors Outweigh Bottom 206,000
(TNS) — The political influence of New York's wealthiest donors has been skyrocketing. Last year, the state's 200 most prodigal benefactors supported candidates up and down the ballot, shelling out almost $16 million to statewide and legislative races. In comparison, the 206,000 people who spent $250 or less collectively gave $13.5 million in donations, according to an analysis of public data by OpenSecrets and the Brennan Center for Justice.
Gov. Dunleavy Introduces Carbon Storage Bills to Raise Revenue
(TNS) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced two bills Friday, Jan. 27, that would allow the state of Alaska to raise revenue by starting carbon offset and sequestration programs. One of the governor's bills would create a regulatory framework for geologic storage of carbon dioxide. The other would create...
Trust in Georgia Elections Rebounds from 2020 Lows
(TNS) — Two years after allegations of fraud in the presidential election that were never proved, voters have regained their trust in Georgia elections. New polling by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows that voter confidence rebounded from a low point following the 2020 contest, an increase in faith among both conservatives and liberals.
