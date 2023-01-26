ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

wvpublic.org

Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia

A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the auditor’s new legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
governing.com

Gov. Dunleavy Introduces Carbon Storage Bills to Raise Revenue

(TNS) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced two bills Friday, Jan. 27, that would allow the state of Alaska to raise revenue by starting carbon offset and sequestration programs. One of the governor's bills would create a regulatory framework for geologic storage of carbon dioxide. The other would create...
ALASKA STATE
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”

In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV

