Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia
A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
WTRF
West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the auditor’s new legislation.
WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
Metro News
Governor touts Form Energy battery plant’s potential, and delegate asks about its investors
Gov. Jim Justice touted a cutting-edge battery factory coming to West Virginia as a historic opportunity. Meanwhile, a delegate from the region is asking more questions about the role of foreign investors. The company is Form Energy, which develops energy storage systems. The plant proposed for Hancock County is meant...
Where is West Virginia’s economy heading? This and more on Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the Governor’s tax cut proposal, the economy and tourism. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Trenton Barnhart (R-Pleasants) about Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) tax cut proposal. Segments Two and Three are with Prof. John Deskins with the WVU […]
WVDNR survey aims to improve hellbender, mudpuppy populations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking for your help to improve the populations of West Virginia's biggest (and arguably coolest) salamanders.
West Virginia bill would give West Virginia politicians a pay raise
A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress.
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
West Virginia among the worst in nation for dental care
West Virginia has shown to have some of the worst dental care in the country, according to a recent study.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
governing.com
Gov. Dunleavy Introduces Carbon Storage Bills to Raise Revenue
(TNS) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced two bills Friday, Jan. 27, that would allow the state of Alaska to raise revenue by starting carbon offset and sequestration programs. One of the governor's bills would create a regulatory framework for geologic storage of carbon dioxide. The other would create...
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”
In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
West Virginia bill would allow you to take trade math class instead of Algebra II
A West Virginia bill introduced by Ohio Valley Delegate Jimmy Willis, R-Brooke, aims to create a vocational math class to better prepare students to launch a career in the trades. Willis is the lead sponsor of the House Bill 3055, his first since taking the oath of office Jan. 11. “I was proud to work […]
Metro News
Governor’s tax road trip rolls on – and so do Senate questions
Gov. Jim Justice plans to keep on trucking with town hall events to promote an income tax cut proposal. After four events last week, Justice now plans to pitch the proposal at noon Monday in Bridgeport and noon Tuesday in Martinsburg. More stops could be announced as the week goes on.
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations increased Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,836, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 80-year-old woman...
Comments / 1