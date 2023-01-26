ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Protecting your home from frigid weather

MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
FITCHBURG, WI
fox47.com

MG&E says Friday night power outage caused by car crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. -- About 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday night after a car crashed into a pole, the company said. The crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Monroe Street. A power pole was broken in the crash. MG&E officials said most of the impacted customers...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

Local activists protest following the death of Tyre Nichols

MADISON, Wis. - Activists with the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered in Madison Sunday to call for justice for Tyre Nichols and an end to police brutality. Despite the cold, protestors picketed in front of the City-County Building in downtown Madison this morning following Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing the brutal, deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy