BROCKWAY, Pa. – On a day that was all about money raised for the Hahne Cancer Center and Penn Highlands DuBois, visiting DuBois took it to Brockway, 42-12. It was 20-10 Lady Beavers at the half before they outscored the Lady Rovers 22-2 in the second half including 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

BROCKWAY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO