Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
Chuzie Sets Girls’ Wins Mark at Prep/Villa; Slippery Rock, Franklin Notch Overtime Wins Jan. 30, 2023
FAIRVIEW, Pa. – Doug Chuzie notched career win No. 267, the most in Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria girls’ basketball history, in a 61-31 win over Fairview. Lena Walz had a monster first quarter for the Ramblers, scoring 14 of her 21 points in the first eight minutes as the Ramblers built a 25-8 lead.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/C-L, Corry/Warren Boys’ Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at Clarion-Limestone and Corry at Warren boys’ basketball games on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Andy Close will be on the call from Warren and Chris Rossetti from Clarion-Limestone. The games can be watched on D9and10Sports.com and on...
d9and10sports.com
Rally Time: Maplewood Erases 9-Point Halftime Deficit to Beat Cambridge Springs, Take Control of Region 2
GUYS MILLS, Pa .- Madison O’Hara saved the best for last. O’Hara’s bucket with 42 seconds to play, her only points of the game, broke a 28-all tie and ultimately lifted Maplewood to a 30-29 win over Cambridge Springs in a showdown of the top two teams in Region 2.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Cambridge Springs at Maplewood Girls’ Basketball via MHS Media
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Cambridge Springs takes on Maplewood in a battle of the top two teams in Region 2. Andy Close has the call on Maplewood’s media online YouTube channel, MHS media.
d9and10sports.com
Another Successful Pink Game as DuBois/Brockway Girls Raise Over 10K; Lady Beavers Win Clash; Moniteau Girls, Brockway Boys Also Get Victories
BROCKWAY, Pa. – On a day that was all about money raised for the Hahne Cancer Center and Penn Highlands DuBois, visiting DuBois took it to Brockway, 42-12. It was 20-10 Lady Beavers at the half before they outscored the Lady Rovers 22-2 in the second half including 12-0 in the fourth quarter.
Comments / 0