Public Occurrences 1.30.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:20 a.m. Friday - Timothy Mark Bush Jr., 39, of 1180 W. Lake St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500. • 9:54 a.m. Friday - Dion Demont Smith, 38, South Bend, arrested for...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 4800 block East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 300 block East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Christian G. Garcia reported criminal mischief. 9:03 a.m....
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication
A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne at the age of 77. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris Jones Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich., until moving to Warsaw in 1961 where he would reside for the rest of his life, except for a short time in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth.
Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation
Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, South SR 15, south of South Old SR 15, Warsaw. Drivers: Levi A. Schoettmer, 31, West CR 850S, Claypool; and Joseph D. Lawson, 41, West County Line Road, Plymouth. Schoettmer sideswiped Lawson’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
Norma Jean Shepherd
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Police: Garrett man hospitalized after crashing into patch of trees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Garrett man is in the hospital after suffering a head injury in a single vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 73-year-old Thomas Cook had been traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of County Road 60...
St. Joseph County Police investigating after South Bend officer discharges weapon during shots fired response
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading an investigation involving a South Bend Police officer discharging his weapon during a shots fired response. At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 1400 block of E. Donald St. for...
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
Frank Unruh
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Paddock Springs. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Industry and manufacturing in Cass County, Indiana
We compiled the following list of industry and manufacturing facilities in Cass County, Indiana and we always have room to add more! If something is missing or needs updated, you can email us at contact@cassnetwork.com to let us know. If the name is in underlined, you can click it to...
19-year-old killed in Milton Twp. crash
A 19-year-old was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Milton Township.
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
Sturgis man pleads no contest to murder of girlfriend found stored in 2 coolers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Sturgis man pleaded no contest in court Monday to charges related to the murder of his girlfriend and sexual assault of his cellmate in jail. Wade Allen, 39, of Sturgis was arrested on May 22, 2019, after police received a tip about the murder and dismemberment of Allen’s girlfriend. Officers report Allen’s girlfriend’s remains were found being stored in two coolers.
