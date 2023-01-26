Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
CELEBRATE GROUNDHOG DAY AT MUSCOOT FARM
Is Westchester County EGG-specting an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Flock to Muscoot Farm’s annual Groundhog Day celebration where all eyes will be on its weather-predicting chicken, Cluxatawney Henrietta, to see if she will lay an egg, signaling an early spring. Thursday, Feb. 2. 10 a.m.
Westport Country Playhouse Announces Revised 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse has reduced its 2023 season to three productions from the previously announced five. The change reflects the impact that COVID has had, and continues to have, on the Playhouse and the performing arts community nationwide, according to the Playhouse board of trustees and staff leadership.
Galentine's Paint & Sip Fundrasier
Galentine's Paint & Sip Fundrasier to benefit Relay For Life of Patterson. DIY your very own lazysusan with us for a great cause!. Invite your bestie and join Frandoodles at Iron & Wine in Patterson on Thursday, February 16th at 6:30pm!. We will guide you step by step in creating...
New Canaan is one of four CT towns to receive CIRMA Excellence in Risk Management Award
Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, CIRMA, held its 42nd Annual Meeting of Members event on Friday, January 27, 2023, in the heart of Connecticut’s state capital. The organization honored four Connecticut towns during the event as part of its Excellence in Risk Management Awards Ceremony. The awards program has honored risk management champions throughout the state for over four decades. Selected winners demonstrate thought leadership in risk management and personify the ingenuity, expertise, and tenacity required for long-term success.
New Milford Community Poppy Project
The Garden Club of New Milford is sponsoring the "Poppy Project"—a tribute to all those that have served in the armed forces. Our goal is to display 1000 poppies in front of the All-Veterans Memorial on New Milford Green, Memorial Day 2023 through the following week. We are asking...
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan: Hooey Mountain
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Hooey Mountain!
Beardsley Bart the Prairie Dog to Offer Spring Prediction on February 2
Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have Beardsley Bart? Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog, Beardsley Bart will be making a sunrise appearance on Groundhog’s Day to share his weather forecast on Thursday, Feb. 2. Bart’s closest confidant and Prairie Dog Interpreter Gregg Dancho, director of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, will translate for Bart when the sun rises at 7:03 a.m.
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Carl Tracy Ullman, 74
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Carl Tracy Ullman, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. Carl was born on November 10, 1948 to Myron and June Ullman. He grew up in Canfield,...
Town of Southbury is HIRING! Summer Positions Available!
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for these positions:. Summer positions with Parks and Recreation Department (deadline to apply: April 15, 2023.) Assistant Camp Director for Adventure Day Camp: click to view details. Assistant Camp Director for Teenscape Camp: click to view details. STEM Activities Specialist for Adventure...
Services planned for Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury
Evelyn Panasis, 89, of Danbury, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. The Rite of Burial will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. The family will...
Career Fair at Danbury Fair Mall on March 1, 2023
Greater Danbury Career Fair on Wednesday, March 1st from 3 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Fair, Center Court, 7 Backus Avenue, Danbury. The Career Fair is sponsored by Danbury and Northwest Chambers of Commerce and WCSU Career Success Center. The event is open to the public. Employers interested in attending...
Putnam Hospital reopens Birthing Center
The Birthing Center at Putnam Hospital is open. The newly renovated unit is now welcoming expectant mothers, featuring private labor-and-delivery rooms, private postpartum suites and an operating room dedicated to cesarean deliveries. “As Putnam Hospital undergoes a series of exciting changes to expand primary and specialty care, the Birthing Center...
Beth-El Center Voted Non-Profit of the Year for Second Year in a Row
Beth-El Center has been voted Non-Profit of the Year for the second year in a row by members of the Milford CT Regional Chamber of Commerce. The award was announced at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Business Leadership Awards Dinner on January 18, 2023 at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange.
Babysitting Certification Training at Reed Library
1733 US-6, 1733 US-6, Carmel Hamlet, NY 10512, USA. For ages 13 and up. Earn your 2-year babysitting certificate by attending this training at Reed Library, taught by an instructor from Nuvance Health. Register at: www.carmellibrary.org/calendar.
Lamont Activates Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol Effective Thursday Afternoon
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience extremely cold air and strong winds later this week, he is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Milford Resident Allison Bennett makes the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Delaware Valley University
Allison Bennett, a resident of Milford was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean's List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2022 semester. Delaware Valley University is a private, comprehensive, nonprofit university educating students with a curriculum that emphasizes and requires experiential learning. Located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, the University offers more than 25 undergraduate majors in life and physical sciences, business, the humanities, and agricultural and environmental sciences; nine master's degrees; and a doctorate in education.
Katie Marchand of Trumbull High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Connecticut Girls Cross Country Player of the Year
In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Katie Marchand of Trumbull High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Connecticut Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Marchand is the first Gatorade Connecticut Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen...
Local Students Named to College of St. Rose Dean's List For Fall 2022 Semester
Congratulations to the more than 200 Saint Rose students who earned a 3.5 average or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and were named to the Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 without a D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean's List.
Grace Nichols makes the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Delaware Valley University
Grace Nichols, a resident of Brewster, NY was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean's List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2022 semester. Delaware Valley University is a private, comprehensive, nonprofit university educating students with a curriculum that emphasizes and requires experiential learning. Located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, the University offers more than 25 undergraduate majors in life and physical sciences, business, the humanities, and agricultural and environmental sciences; nine master's degrees; and a doctorate in education. Founded in 1896, DelVal has been cited by the National Society for Experiential Education as having the country's top experiential learning program, by Princeton Review as one of the best colleges in the Northeast, and by College Factual as having one of the top 20 animal science programs in the country.
Town of Bethel Employment Opportunity: Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant
The Town of Bethel is hiring a Benefits Coordinator/HR Assistant. This is a part time position in the HR department. To perform clerical/benefits administration of a complex, confidential and responsible nature for the Human Resources Director. Associates degree in business administration and 3 years’ experience in administrative and/or benefits administration OR, an equivalent combination of work experience and training which provides a demonstrated potential for performing the duties of this position.
