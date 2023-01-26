Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to VisitLaurens TravelsOrlando, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Related
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
Clayton News Daily
Luka Doncic eclipses 50 again as Mavs beat Pistons
Luka Doncic reached the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, pouring in 53 points to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the visiting Detroit Pistons 111-105 on Monday night. Doncic's fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories. All five Hornets starters scored in double figures,...
Clayton News Daily
Magic rally from huge deficit to stun Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Clayton News Daily
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Magic rally to end Sixers' win streak
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a...
Clayton News Daily
Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out. Aaron Holiday made his fifth start of the season in Young's place.
Clayton News Daily
Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton lead Suns over Raptors in tight contest
Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Phoenix Suns scored their sixth win in the last seven games, holding off the Toronto Raptors 114-106 in a back-and-forth contest on Monday. Phoenix and Toronto exchanged the lead 16 times,...
Clayton News Daily
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla to coach Team Giannis in All-Star game
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Mazzulla, 34, will be joined by the Celtics' staff after Boston locked down the Eastern Conference's best record through games played up until Feb. 5. The Celtics (36-15) achieved the feat with a 125-121 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Clayton News Daily
Kings pull away from Timberwolves in overtime
Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime, and De'Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday in Minneapolis. After watching the hosts...
Clayton News Daily
Balanced attack leads streaking Wizards past Spurs
Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to pace seven Washington players in double figures as the visiting Wizards ran past the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 on Monday to win their sixth consecutive game. Bradley Beal added 21 points for the Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis hitting for...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Marlins acquire RHP Matt Barnes from Red Sox
The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes and cash from the Boston Red Sox for left-hander Richard Bleier, MLB.com and The Athletic reported Monday. Neither team confirmed the trade. The Red Sox designated Barnes, who had been their longest-tenured player, for assignment last week. Barnes, a 32-year-old right-hander, made his...
Clayton News Daily
Ex-NFL RB Rips AFC Championship Officials with ‘Burrowhead’ Barb
The officiating in the Chiefs’ 23–20 victory over the Bengals in the AFC championship game became a hotly contested topic of debate on social media Sunday night, with plenty of members of the NFL world weighing in. Among them was former NFL running back Danny Woodhead, who managed to make a rather clever pun to give his assessment of the game’s officials.
Clayton News Daily
Bengals return home feeling sting of AFC runner-up finish
The day after was not easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night ended the Bengals' bid to return to the Super Bowl as Cincinnati closed out the 2022 season with a 14-5 overall record. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows...
Clayton News Daily
Former Braves reliever Darren O’Day retires after 15 seasons
Right-handed submarine-style pitcher Darren O’Day announced his retirement Monday after 15 seasons. O’Day, 40, announced his decision in a lengthy Twitter post. “It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up,” he said to intro his letter.
Clayton News Daily
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
Clayton News Daily
Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games. Wilkerson joins the Yankees from Jacksonville University,...
Comments / 0