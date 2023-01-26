Read full article on original website
Julio Arce (knee) out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC 285
Julio Arce withdrew from his upcoming bantamweight bout against Cody Garbrandt due to a knee injury. It is not known whether Garbrandt will remain on the UFC 285 card scheduled for March 4 in Las Vegas. Arce, 33, confirmed to MMA Junkie that he will need surgery after injuring his...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
