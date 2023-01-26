Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Is Top Popcorn Salesman In Pack
SYRACUSE - A sales career may be in Max Marshall’s future as he was the top seller during the Syracuse Cub Scout Pack’s recent popcorn fundraiser. He sold $7,000 worth of popcorn, making him the top salesman in the pack, according to a news release provided. His efforts also ranked him fourth in popcorn sales in the district and 262nd in the nation.
Times-Union Newspaper
2023 Arts United Awards Nominees Announced
FORT WAYNE – The Arts United Awards celebrate Northeast Indiana’s people, organizations and businesses that make significant contributions through arts and culture to communities throughout the 12-county region of Northeast Indiana that includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne at the age of 77. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris Jones Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich., until moving to Warsaw in 1961 where he would reside for the rest of his life, except for a short time in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth.
Times-Union Newspaper
Parrett Retires As A Firefighter After 24 Years With WWFT
After four years of volunteer service and about 20 years as a full-time firefighter, Fred Parrett decided to retire from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Monday evening, a retirement party for Parrett, 53, was held at WWFT station No. 3 in his honor, with many of his friends, family and co-workers there to wish him well.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.31.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:44 p.m. Sunday - Justin M. Goebel, 48, of 743 W. Center St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 4:22 p.m. Sunday - Robert Lamont Roberson, 31, of 8138 W. CR...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou Greenleaf Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill. Jonathan’s life...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Bowling Makes It Back-To-Back State Finals Trips
Fresh off of an appearance in the state finals last winter, the Warsaw bowling team has turned in an even better campaign this year and will compete at the Indiana Bowling Centers Association High School State Finals at the Royal Pin Western in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 11. After finishing...
Times-Union Newspaper
Betty Nichols
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, died at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023, in Maryville, Tenn. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
WANE-TV
Remembering the missing: Ribbons at Headwaters Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons were hung at Headwaters Park Sunday to honor and remember loved ones. The ribbons were tied around trees that line Clinton Street where they’ll remain for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3.
Times-Union Newspaper
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, 73, died at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She was born March 1, 1949, in Peru, Ind., to Phyllis June Eberly Books and Ervin Eli Books. She married Loren “Butch” Monroe Pruitt on May 8, 1967. Marlene’s life will be celebrated with a service...
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia L. ‘Pat’ Hall
NORTH MANCHESTER – Patricia L. “Pat” Hall, 85, North Manchester, died Jan. 27, 2023. Patricia was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in Saranac, Mich. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Sunset Post 402, Laketon.
Times-Union Newspaper
Thurston Blackburn
SYRACUSE – Thurston Blackburn, age 85, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. Thurston grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined...
Times-Union Newspaper
Norma Jean Shepherd
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
WANE-TV
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
Times-Union Newspaper
Frank Unruh
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Paddock Springs. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
wfft.com
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert F. Holbrook
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred”, he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary Haas Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Times-Union Newspaper
Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of FW-SB Welcomes New West Region Vice President
SOUTH BEND - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) welcomes Kellie Porter as the vice president of the West Region. Porter will oversee CCFWSB’s programs, fundraising, and community engagement initiatives for St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties. Prior to joining the agency, Porter had...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
