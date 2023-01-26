Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne at the age of 77. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris Jones Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich., until moving to Warsaw in 1961 where he would reside for the rest of his life, except for a short time in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou Greenleaf Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill. Jonathan’s life...
Times-Union Newspaper
Parrett Retires As A Firefighter After 24 Years With WWFT
After four years of volunteer service and about 20 years as a full-time firefighter, Fred Parrett decided to retire from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Monday evening, a retirement party for Parrett, 53, was held at WWFT station No. 3 in his honor, with many of his friends, family and co-workers there to wish him well.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert F. Holbrook
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred”, he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary Haas Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Times-Union Newspaper
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, 73, died at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She was born March 1, 1949, in Peru, Ind., to Phyllis June Eberly Books and Ervin Eli Books. She married Loren “Butch” Monroe Pruitt on May 8, 1967. Marlene’s life will be celebrated with a service...
Times-Union Newspaper
Thurston Blackburn
SYRACUSE – Thurston Blackburn, age 85, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. Thurston grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined...
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia L. ‘Pat’ Hall
NORTH MANCHESTER – Patricia L. “Pat” Hall, 85, North Manchester, died Jan. 27, 2023. Patricia was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in Saranac, Mich. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be Feb. 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Sunset Post 402, Laketon.
Times-Union Newspaper
Betty Nichols
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, died at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023, in Maryville, Tenn. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Norma Jean Shepherd
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Is Top Popcorn Salesman In Pack
SYRACUSE - A sales career may be in Max Marshall’s future as he was the top seller during the Syracuse Cub Scout Pack’s recent popcorn fundraiser. He sold $7,000 worth of popcorn, making him the top salesman in the pack, according to a news release provided. His efforts also ranked him fourth in popcorn sales in the district and 262nd in the nation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ruth Mercer
Ruth Mercer, 84, Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Eugene Vetor
NORTH MANCHESTER – Larry Eugene Vetor, 80, North Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1942, in North Manchester, to Jackson Walter and Erma Geraldine Drudge Vetor. On July 30, 1960, Larry married Marilyn Kline. Family and friends may call Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Bowling Makes It Back-To-Back State Finals Trips
Fresh off of an appearance in the state finals last winter, the Warsaw bowling team has turned in an even better campaign this year and will compete at the Indiana Bowling Centers Association High School State Finals at the Royal Pin Western in Indianapolis on Friday, Feb. 11. After finishing...
Times-Union Newspaper
2023 Arts United Awards Nominees Announced
FORT WAYNE – The Arts United Awards celebrate Northeast Indiana’s people, organizations and businesses that make significant contributions through arts and culture to communities throughout the 12-county region of Northeast Indiana that includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.30.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:20 a.m. Friday - Timothy Mark Bush Jr., 39, of 1180 W. Lake St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500. • 9:54 a.m. Friday - Dion Demont Smith, 38, South Bend, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Paul G. Conley
PIERCETON – Paul G. Conley, 69, Sidney, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Paul was born in Ohio on Jan. 17, 1954, to Robie and Myrtle Mullins Conley. On Aug. 20, 1994, Paul married Geraline Mullins Conley, who survives. Funeral services are at 11...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bricker Leads Warsaw In Bounce Back Win Over Elkhart
ELKHART — His name’s Luke Bricker, although in a basketball vernacular, he’s anything but a bricker. Heck, as far as Warsaw coach Matt Moore is concerned, it’s not even sufficient to call Bricker a shooter. “He’s not a shooter, he’s a maker, and he made ’em...
Times-Union Newspaper
Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of FW-SB Welcomes New West Region Vice President
SOUTH BEND - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) welcomes Kellie Porter as the vice president of the West Region. Porter will oversee CCFWSB’s programs, fundraising, and community engagement initiatives for St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties. Prior to joining the agency, Porter had...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancers Storm Back To Beat No. 6 IWU, Move Into First
MARION - With seven minutes left in the first half, Grace’s men’s basketball team faced a seemingly impossible task. The No. 7 Lancers trailed the Crossroads League leaders Indiana Wesleyan by 22 on the road with a 32-10 deficit. But the Lancers authored a resurgence for the ages....
