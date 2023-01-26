Lane James Anderson, of Warsaw, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne at the age of 77. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris Jones Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich., until moving to Warsaw in 1961 where he would reside for the rest of his life, except for a short time in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth.

