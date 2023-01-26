Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
See how Keep Mesquite Beautiful's new executive director plans to ameliorate his community
Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Elizabeth Hernandez, who volunteers with the Hope Clinic of McKinney
Elizabeth Hernandez moved to Frisco when she was 10 and today serves as a volunteer with nonprofit Hope Clinic of McKinney, serving as a Spanish language interpreter for patients and medical providers. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
aisd.net
Trustee Kecia Mays has three sons who graduated from Arlington ISD
January is School Board Recognition Month, and this year’s theme is Forward, Together. The Arlington ISD has been moving forward thanks to our board. We appreciate our school board members, so we’re catching up with them this month to learn about their lives and why they serve. We’re...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
starlocalmedia.com
For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community
For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
starlocalmedia.com
Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled
A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs among several canceling classes as winter weather hits North Texas
DALLAS - Several North Texas school districts have already canceled classes Tuesday because of the wintry weather. Dallas and Forth Worth ISDs are among those who announced they will not be holding classes on Tuesday. The majority of the schools that decided to close Monday are west of the Dallas-Fort...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.
‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse
Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
San Angelo LIVE!
Preschool Tragedy: Young Girl Dies After Choking on School Lunch
CEDAR HILL, TX – A preschool girl from a Cedar Hill ISD died last week after choking on a school lunch. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 20, 2023, a pre-kindergarten girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center after she choked on her food during lunch at Highland Hills Elementary School.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Details Emerge on Prosper ISD Board President's Dallas Child Indecency Arrest
The president of the Prosper Independent School District Board of Trustees was released from the Dallas County Jail early Thursday after his arrest Wednesday for Indecency with a Child. Andrew Wilborn, 43, was elected to the Prosper ISD board in 2021. A court record for the Dallas Police arrest said...
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
Comments / 0