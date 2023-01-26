Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.

ELLIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO