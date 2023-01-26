ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aisd.net

Trustee Kecia Mays has three sons who graduated from Arlington ISD

January is School Board Recognition Month, and this year’s theme is Forward, Together. The Arlington ISD has been moving forward thanks to our board. We appreciate our school board members, so we’re catching up with them this month to learn about their lives and why they serve. We’re...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
starlocalmedia.com

For Clint Bissett, coming to Celina meant being a part of the community

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
CELINA, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled

A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
FRISCO, TX
Outsider.com

‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse

Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Preschool Tragedy: Young Girl Dies After Choking on School Lunch

CEDAR HILL, TX – A preschool girl from a Cedar Hill ISD died last week after choking on a school lunch. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 20, 2023, a pre-kindergarten girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center after she choked on her food during lunch at Highland Hills Elementary School.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
CEDAR HILL, TX

