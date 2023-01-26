SYRACUSE - A sales career may be in Max Marshall’s future as he was the top seller during the Syracuse Cub Scout Pack’s recent popcorn fundraiser. He sold $7,000 worth of popcorn, making him the top salesman in the pack, according to a news release provided. His efforts also ranked him fourth in popcorn sales in the district and 262nd in the nation.

