Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Man convicted in October 2017 Sangaree murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson. Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant. Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman accused of kidnapping, beating 2 victims in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO seeks information after reported shooting at Zaxby’s in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a man was left with gunshot wounds outside a Zaxby’s in North Charleston Friday night.  According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews were dispatched to a Zaxby’s on Rivers Avenue around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting.  A man reported to detectives that he was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man sentenced in 2017 Berkeley County murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges

Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
SUMMERTON, SC
WJBF

Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Guilty: South Carolina man convicted of shooting up home, killing man inside

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC

