Man convicted in October 2017 Sangaree murder
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man has been found guilty of shooting a Sangaree man to death five years ago, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson. Maurice Durell Wigfall was convicted after a Berkeley County jury found that he murdered Steven Hutchins along with another co-defendant. Court testimony showed that around 7 a.m. […]
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man recently killed while at a Moncks Corner bar. According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, his office was contacted Saturday at 1:17 a.m. for a homicide at Bar 52, which is at 207 Davishill Lane in Moncks Corner. ABC News 4 reported that the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said […] The post Coroner ID’s Man Killed At Moncks Corner Bar appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Dozens of guns stolen from cars on King St., Charleston Police Dept. reports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of guns have been stolen from cars on King Street since 2019 - and that’s just the number of stolen guns actually reported to the Charleston Police Department. Craig Dubose, one of the public information officers for Charleston Police Department, says there’s no national...
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
live5news.com
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing multiple charges including two counts of kidnapping, a charge of assault and battery 1st degree and a charge of assault and battery 3rd degree.
Deputies investigating Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in the Hollywood area. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was shot at a home off Highway 162 around 1:00 p.m. The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have […]
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Video evidence suggests Alex Murdaugh muddled timeline
Alex Murdaugh’s comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors Friday at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial. In cross examining one of the detectives who interviewed Murdaugh,...
abcnews4.com
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the man shot and killed at a bar in Moncks Corner Friday night. The coroner's office identified the victim as Ryan Joseph Bukoskey, 36, of Moncks Corner. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Bar...
NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a man was left with gunshot wounds outside a Zaxby’s in North Charleston Friday night. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews were dispatched to a Zaxby’s on Rivers Avenue around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting. A man reported to detectives that he was […]
live5news.com
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man Friday after a Berkeley County jury convicted him in a 2017 killing. Maurice Durell Wigfall was sentenced to 45 years on a charge of murder and five years on a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. Judge Jennifer McCoy said the two sentences would be served concurrently.
manninglive.com
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges
Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
Fatal Saluda County crash ruled as Homicide, two suspects wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On the late evening of Friday, January 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County. Coroner, Keith Turner, has identified the occupant of the passenger car involved in the crash as 26-year-old, Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, S.C. Mr. Donaldson died at […]
wtoc.com
Murdaugh defense attorney introduces theory there were two shooters in the killing of Maggie & Paul
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The lead investigator in the murder case against Alex Murdaugh took the stand again Monday morning. That’s as Murdaugh’s defense attorney introduced a theory that there were two shooters in the killings of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul. They were shot...
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
abcnews4.com
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday night. Deputies responded to the parking lot of Zaxby's, located at 6924 Rivers Ave., at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
WJCL
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A jury in South Carolina has convicted a man for riddling a home with bullets in 2017, killing one person inside. The Post & Courier reports that Maurice Durell Wigfall of Hanahan was sentenced Friday to 45 years for the death of Steven Hutchins, and another five years on a weapons offense.
WJCL
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigates domestic-related situation
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related situation that unfolded in the Woodbridge community in greater Bluffton on Saturday. There was a large law enforcement presence in the area as deputies worked to safely resolve the situation. This is a developing story. We...
ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
