GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police are sharing new details about the circumstances that led to three children being kidnapped during the theft of a car early Sunday morning. Grand Island Police say there was no negligent behavior by the parents. An investigation shows the parents loaded the five-year-old, one-year-old and seven-month-old children in the car because of the cold, before starting a brief conversation with neighbors. That’s when the suspects stole the running vehicle, according to video evidence obtained by police.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO