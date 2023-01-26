Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lopers get big games from Nebeker and Cook to beat Missouri Western 85-75
Kearney, Neb. – Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Winston Cook added 20 off the bench to help Nebraska Kearney beat Missouri Western State, 85-75, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (4-16, 2-12) pick up its second league...
News Channel Nebraska
Frank D. Haack Jr.
Hastings resident Frank D. Haack Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Eagles Club, 107 North Denver Avenue, Hastings, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kathy Haack which will be distributed between a Glioblastoma Foundation and Mary Lanning Hospice Care. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
News Channel Nebraska
GI Police: No negligence by parents in Sunday kidnapping case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police are sharing new details about the circumstances that led to three children being kidnapped during the theft of a car early Sunday morning. Grand Island Police say there was no negligent behavior by the parents. An investigation shows the parents loaded the five-year-old, one-year-old and seven-month-old children in the car because of the cold, before starting a brief conversation with neighbors. That’s when the suspects stole the running vehicle, according to video evidence obtained by police.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind chill advisory until tomorrow morning
GRAND ISLAND, Neb., -- More cold weather is coming our way. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, a wind chill advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through Tuesday morning. The wind chill advisory is in effect for counties to the north and west of Hall County,...
