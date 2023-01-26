ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies clear area near Ridgetop Middle School after gun report

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
SILVERDALE – Ridgetop Middle School went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report was made of an individual with a gun near the school, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's office spokesman Kevin McCarty said deputies were dispatched at about 12:45 p.m. and cleared the area, noting, "There is no threat whatsoever, the area has been completely cleared."

"Somebody saw what they thought was a gun, but no one with a weapon has been found, the whole area has been checked," McCarty said.

He added: "Somehow word got into the school that there was a threat, there is no threat whatsoever."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Deputies clear area near Ridgetop Middle School after gun report

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

