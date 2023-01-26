Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools notified staff and student families about an incident Monday that left a staffer injured. Michaela Jackson, director of the OPS Secondary Success Program, said in the letter that staff “responded immediately” to a “disturbance” in a hallway. “It was...
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
klin.com
Man Accused Of Peeping Through Bedroom Window Arrested
Lincoln Police have arrested a man suspected of peeping through a bedroom window in northeast Lincoln four months ago. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says on September 30th officers were called to a home near 66th and Burlington by someone who reported a man was peering into their room through an outside window.
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
WOWT
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting involving two OPD officers identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night as been identified as 39-year-old Steven Docken. According to OPD, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center Street around 10:30 p.m. for a burglary in progress. The property manager told 911 a man was breaking into a storage unit containing a gun case and ammunition.
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
New details in Cari Allen murder investigation revealed in court
Monday was at a pre-trial hearing for Aldrick Scott, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Cari Allen and two other charges.
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Longtime Lancaster County deputy dies after battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A retired deputy who served over 30 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says retired deputy Albert Cherry died Monday at the age of 79 after a years-long battle with cancer. Cherry served from 1977 until his...
WOWT
New details emerge in Omaha bank robbery after suspects appear in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men accused of robbing an Omaha bank appear in court. Friday, Taliaferro Thompson and Andrew Kincaid appeared in Douglas County Court. The two are accused of committing an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Both...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
WOWT
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
iheart.com
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A Plattsmouth woman reported missing over the weekend is found dead. The Nebraska State Patrol had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Saturday after 68 year old Patricia Lanam, who suffered from dementia, was reported missing to the Plattsmouth Police. Police say around 5:00 Sunday night, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth, near the area where Lanam went missing, and found the woman dead in the backyard. Lanam had been missing since about 11:00 Friday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
