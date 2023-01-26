SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment KOMO News has been asking city and state officials about for months is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle police said a man was shot and killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Officers responded to the area around 11 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting near 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street.

