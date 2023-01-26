ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KEPR

Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment KOMO News has been asking city and state officials about for months is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle police said a man was shot and killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Officers responded to the area around 11 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting near 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire

SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Doctors from UW Medicine encouraging boosters for pregnancy

Tri-Cities Wash. — Doctors at UW Medicine are making a case for Covid-19 boosters during pregnancy. Doctors and health leaders encourage women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to consider increasing their protection from covid-19 with a Bivalent booster shot. Doctors say there is a misconception that...
SEATTLE, WA

