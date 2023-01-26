Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is now under $200
Amazon has Samsung’s impressive Galaxy Tab A8 tablet down to just $199 right now. That’s going to save you $80 off of its regular price. Making this a pretty impressive deal. Now the Galaxy Tab A8 is not Samsung’s most high-end tablet, far from it actually. This is...
Android Headlines
The PS5 is getting a supply increase this year
The PS5 console is getting an increase in supply this year, Sony says. Those are words that any prospective consumer interested in buying one should be happy to read. After more than 24 months of it being quite challenging to purchase one, that should be changing. In an official PlayStation Blog post, Sony says that it should now be a whole lot easier finding a PS5 at local retailers.
Android Headlines
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, just in time for the Super Bowl
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Android Headlines
Chinese search giant Baidu set to take on ChatGPT with its own AI Chatbot
Just two months after OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm, the Chinese search giant, Baidu, is set to announce its own conversational AI in March, which will be based on Baidu’s Ernie system. A highly advanced machine learning model with a strong focus on natural language processing. This move from the company comes amidst growing competition in the AI industry as tech companies race to build a rival to ChatGPT.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is finally here for unlocked Galaxy A52 5G in the US
Android 13 is available for the unlocked variants of Samsung‘s Galaxy A52 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes nearly two months after the carrier-locked units picked it up. The new Android version has already reached the mid-range device in most other markets. The...
Android Headlines
Leaked Motorola Edge 40 Pro renders reveal familiar design
Motorola is readying a new flagship Android smartphone called the Edge 40 Pro. A major leak revealed the detailed specifications of the phone a couple of weeks back. We also recently saw some unofficial renders. Today, we have an official-looking render of the phone in blue and black colors confirming its design.
Android Headlines
OPPO is readying a high-end phone with 1-inch camera sensor
OPPO is readying a new high-end Android smartphone with a one-inch camera sensor. The device will reportedly launch in February as the Find X6 Pro. It will arrive alongside the vanilla Find X6 and another Pro model with slightly different internals. According to the leaked information shared via Weibo, the...
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 flagship series will launch globally on February 3
The Vivo X90 flagship series already launched in China back in November, and it will launch globally on Friday. The date is February 3, and the phone that will steal the show will be the Vivo X90 Pro+, which may be called the Vivo X90 Pro globally. The Vivo X90...
Android Headlines
Detailed OnePlus 11R specifications appear ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11R 5G will become official on February 7, and its specifications have just surfaced. This smartphone will also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2, which will be its name in China. The OnePlus 11R specifications have just surfaced, ahead of launch. The OnePlus 11R 5G will launch...
Android Headlines
One version of the Galaxy S23 won't be as fast as the others
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor globally. All three models are getting an overlocked version of the latest Qualcomm chipset. However, one of the new Galaxy flagships might still not be as fast as the rest of the lineup. The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 will reportedly miss out on UFS 4.0 storage.
Android Headlines
Sudoku Club: an ideal Sudoku app for Android users
With the internet becoming more affordable and accessible, the use of Android devices is becoming all the more widespread. But in an era of viral trends and glamorous online lifestyles that aren’t always what they seem, the internet can sometimes be overstimulating. However, whereas taking social media breaks is...
Android Headlines
Samsung adds Smart Switch support to Good Lock modules
Samsung is making it easier to transfer your Good Lock settings to a new Galaxy device. The company is adding Smart Switch support to a couple of Good Lock modules: MultiStar and QuickStar. This integration allows you to carry over your custom settings for these modules when switching devices. The feature serves as the stopgap solution until the brand-new “Galaxy to Share” module is available widely.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A14 5G, A12 Nacho & A03s get January security update
Samsung‘s first Galaxy A series smartphone of 2023, the Galaxy A14 5G, is getting its first software update. The budget handset is picking up the January security patch. The latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has also reached a couple of other budget Galaxy devices, the Galaxy A12 Nacho and Galaxy A03s.
Android Headlines
Could this be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
The OnePlus Nord 2 launched back in July 2021. OnePlus opted not to announce its successor last year, for whatever reason. Many people are expecting it to launch this year, however, and a mysterious sketch (provided below the article) could indicate its design. Is this the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3?
Android Headlines
Leaked Galaxy S23 cases offer an accessory attachment system
A new set of Galaxy S23 case images has leaked showing off what appears to be an accessory attachment system. Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1 based on numerous teasers from the company. And with the new phone, there are bound to be some official accessories getting some time in the spotlight.
Android Headlines
HONOR Magic5 series & Magic Vs foldable will launch at MWC, date confirmed
HONOR has just confirmed that the HONOR Magic5 series and the global version of HONOR Magic Vs foldable will launch at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The company also confirmed the launch date as well. The HONOR Magic5 series & global Magic Vs model coming at MWC 2023. HONOR will unveil...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones seen in Red & other Samsung-exclusive colors
Samsung usually sells its flagship smartphones in some exclusive colors through its online store. It will be no different with the Galaxy S23 series, which debuts later this week. A fresh leak shows those exclusive colorways for the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Leak shows the Galaxy S23 trio in Samsung-exclusive colors.
