ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1

By KEN SWEET
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06t0fh_0kSboPtJ00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe.

The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his second-in-command, Ryan McInerney.

The San Francisco-based company said it earned $4.18 billion, excluding a handful of one-time items, or $2.18 a share, in the three-month period that ended Dec. 31. That's compared to a profit of $3.96 billion in the same period a year ago. Visa's results beat analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

For several years, Visa has benefited from the broad adoption of credit and debit card transactions across the world as well as in places that typically were cash only, such as coffee houses or bars.

Payments volume — the amount of money spent on Visa's network — started rising even faster after the coronavirus pandemic, which led to even broader adoption of digital payments. That was good for Visa's bottom line because the company earns a fee off every transaction processed on its network.

Consumers and businesses spent $3.014 trillion on Visa's network in the last three months of 2022, up 7% from a year earlier. The number of processed transactions on the company's network was up 10% from a year earlier.

In late November, Visa named McInerney as its new CEO, with Kelly taking the role of executive chairman. Kelly had been CEO of Visa since 2016, previously a long-time executive at American Express.

McInerney, 47, had been in current role since 2013.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022

DETROIT — (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago. The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

Exxon profits at record high in 2022 as energy prices soared

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil posted record annual profits in 2022 as Americans struggled with high prices for gasoline, home heating and consumer goods. The oil giant brought in $12.75 billion in profits in the fourth quarter, bringing annual profits to $55.7 billion. That exceeded Exxon's previous annual record of $45.22 billion in annual profits Exxon set in 2008, when a barrel of oil soared close to $150.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Nigeria sees cash shortage amid push for redesigned currency

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigeria's push to replace its paper money with newly designed currency notes has created a shortage of cash, leaving people unable to buy what they need and forcing businesses to close across the West African nation, experts and business groups said. The Central...
WGAU

Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald's sales in Q4

Adult Happy Meals and other limited-time promotions boosted traffic at McDonald’s restaurants during the fourth quarter despite higher prices. Global same-store sales __ or sales at stores open at least a year __ rose 12.6% in the October-December period, the Chicago company said Tuesday. That beat Wall Street expectations for an 8.8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet. U.S. same-store sales rose 10.3%.
WGAU

Drugmaker Pfizer starts low with 2023 earnings forecast

Pfizer surprised Wall Street with a prediction for a bigger-than-expected sales drop this year for two key products: its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. The drugmaker also released an earnings forecast that is below analyst expectations, sending shares lower before the opening bell Tuesday. Pfizer expects sales of both the vaccine...
WGAU

Indian billionaire Adani at center of $68B stock market rout

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, saw his companies shed $68 billion in market value after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused him of “pulling the largest con in corporate history,” triggering a massive sell-off of Adani stocks. The report by from...
WGAU

Adani $2.5B share sale pushes through amid fraud claims

NEW DELHI — (AP) — The closely watched $2.5 billion share sale launched by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, was fully subscribed on Tuesday, bucking expectations after a turbulent week in which the conglomerate's shares plunged in a tussle with a U.S. short-seller. Before trading closed on Tuesday,...
WGAU

Europe scrapes out economic growth by dodging gas disaster

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe's economy scraped out meager gains at the end of last year as galloping inflation fed by high energy prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine deterred people from spending in shops and restaurants. Economic output crept 0.1% higher in the last three months...
WGAU

Wall Street ticks higher, adding to its strong January

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher as of 9:36 a.m. Eastern and...
WGAU

Global shares fall in muted trading ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares declined in muted trading on Tuesday as investors awaited decisions on interest rates and updates on corporate earnings reports from around the world. The Federal Reserve’s next decision on interest rates, expected Wednesday, will provide insight into whether the U.S. central bank...
WGAU

US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

US futures slide as corporate earnings pour in

Wall Street pared some steeper losses but markets were still down in premarket trading Tuesday as a deluge of major corporate earnings poured in ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate meeting. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.3% before...
WGAU

US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way

American consumers are kicking off 2023 a bit less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to a still-optimistic 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. Last month's reading was the highest the index has reached since April.
WGAU

Former Shanghai bookseller's wife hit with 'exit ban'

HONG KONG — (AP) — Chinese police have prevented a woman from returning to her home in Florida in an effort to compel her husband to return to China, she wrote in a letter he made public. The case appears to be the latest example of Chinese authorities...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

China accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy