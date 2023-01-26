ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Eric Musselman speaks to loss in Waco

Electric providers weigh in on power outage potential. Sleet and freezing rain fell across much of Northwest Arkansas on Monday, with more chances of precipitation expected over the next few days. The good news is, while last week's winter storm brought thousands of power outages, electric providers aren't expecting many outages, if any, this time around.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy