Electric providers weigh in on power outage potential. Sleet and freezing rain fell across much of Northwest Arkansas on Monday, with more chances of precipitation expected over the next few days. The good news is, while last week's winter storm brought thousands of power outages, electric providers aren't expecting many outages, if any, this time around.
Arkansas remains in search of its first road win of the season after No. 17 Baylor survived the unranked Razorbacks, 67-64, on Saturday in Waco, Texas, in the teams’ last non-conference game of the regular season in what was the final Big 12 / SEC Challenge ever. Freshman wing...
WACO, TX. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas and Baylor, who last met in an NCAA Elite 8 matchup two years ago, put on another classic battle Saturday afternoon at the Farrell Center with the #17 Bears taking a 67-64 victory as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge. Arkansas led by two five...
