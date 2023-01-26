Read full article on original website
Jason Sturdivant sworn in as Choctaw County Probate Judge
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - A celebration was held Monday in the Choctaw County Courthouse as a new probate judge was sworn into office, following the retirement of Michael Armistead. Jason Sturdivant will serve as the new probate judge of Choctaw County, after being appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey. His family...
Two candidates vying for Clarke County Chancery Clerk
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues highlighting the election races in Clarke County. Chancery Clerk Angie Chisholm Gibbs announced her retirement after 20 years. Two candidates so far are running for the seat. Lynnita Bartee announced her candidacy, saying she has put thousands of hours into community service...
Frontline Responders: Hospice helping patients pass with dignity
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When people hear the word hospice, it is often thought of as a death sentence, something to be feared. When hospice and the people who work in this medical field should be seen as a gift to those who are terminally ill and to their families.
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection. Please use alternative routes. According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The...
Saint Patrick Catholic School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The celebration has begun at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Meridian. This week the kids and faculty are commemorating National Catholic Schools Week. It’s an annual event spent celebrating Catholic education in the United States. Rob Calcote, the Principal at the school, said this week...
Fatal accident in Kemper County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
Meridian High School hosts Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School hosted the Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament Saturday. Chess enthusiasts from as far away as Florida came to Meridian Saturday to compete in the MHS Wildcat Clash Chess Tournament. Players from ages 6 and up competed for trophies and to increase their chess rating.
Cloudy, rainy, and comfortable temperatures for the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are off to a very foggy start this morning. Luckily though, the heavy rain showers have cleared for now. Through the day today we can expected on and off again light rain showers as that will be the case for Tuesday as well. Rain chances remain for Wednesday also, but will increase late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Now by Thursday it will be another very rainy scene with nearly 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. Rain clears by the weekend returning to sunny skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will remain comfortable all week long falling slightly below the average with highs in the mid to lower 50s. Stay safe and have a great week.
More soaking rain arrives Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We had a soaker of a Sunday...receiving 1-3 inches of rain across our area. Unfortunately, another opportunity for soaking rains will find us this week... mainly Thursday. Before then, expect daily scattered showers as various upper disturbances slide by. Tuesday brings morning fog and a few...
Sumter, Greene counties eligible for FEMA assistance
CLANTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter and Greene counties are eligible for FEMA assistance for damage from the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama. Individuals and households may apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. Information for renters who need to make claims is included.
