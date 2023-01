Firefighters battled an RV fire in Marysville Sunday night and transported one man to the hospital with burns and found a woman dead inside the RV. Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 8:30 p.m. and arrived minutes later to find the RV fully engulfed in flames. As other firefighters worked to control the fire, paramedics treated a man in his 60’s for severe burns to his arms and hands, then transported him to Providence Regional Medical Center. The intensity of the flames prevented firefighters from immediately entering the RV to search for a possible second patient. After firefighters gained control over the fire, they located the body of a woman in her 50’s inside the RV.

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO