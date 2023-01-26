THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman and Christo Lamprecht are among 37 of the nation’s most accomplished collegiate golfers across all levels who have been named to the watch list for the 2023 Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank. The joint announcement was made Friday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO