ramblinwreck.com
Tech Loses Tough Battle to No. 18 Stanford
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team put up a tough fight against No. 18 Stanford, but ultimately fell 4-3 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 29. Tech started off the match strong by clinching the doubles point. Keshav Chopra and...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes Competition at Bob Pollock Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams concluded the second day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28. John Watkins and Shanty Papakosta recorded the best finishes of all Tech athletes. Watkins placed second in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 15.33m (50-3.5). Papakosta earned a third-place mark of 1.78m (5-10) in the women’s high jump.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech DMR Teams Place Second at Clemson
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field team finished day one of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Friday, Jan. 27 in Clemson, S.C. The distance medley relay teams had the best finishes of all Tech athletes that competed today. The women group, comprised of Riley Perlakowski, Ilene Soleyn, Kayla Rose and Helena Lindsay placed second with a time of 11:34.03. Joshua Williams, Parker Buchheit, Jeremiah LaDuca and Nick Nyman ran a second-place time of 9:50.80.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Falls to Duke
THE FLATS – Two back-breaking scoring runs proved to be the difference-maker as Georgia Tech men’s basketball fell 86-43 to Duke on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. After a tight battle early, the Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC) trailed by just seven before the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4...
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Duke
Josh Pastner will experience a “This is your coaching life” moment this weekend. For the first time in his career, he’ll coach against someone he once hosted on a recruiting visit. “I chased him around for two years,” Pastner recalled of his time as an assistant at...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Starts Weekend with Dominating Performances
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving program concluded its first day of competition of the weekend. The men’s swim team beat Carson Newman 183-77 and the women defeated Carson Newman 187.5-72.5. The divers competed in the 1 Meter and 3 Meter events against Miami, Florida State and Auburn.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 25 Jackets Blank Princeton, 4-0
BERKELEY, Calif. – No. 25 Georgia Tech women’s tennis claimed the doubles point and three singles victories Saturday afternoon to blank Princeton, 4-0, in the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The win moved Tech to 2-1 on the season, while Princeton dropped to 3-2. Doubles. First...
ramblinwreck.com
Steelman, Lamprecht Named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman and Christo Lamprecht are among 37 of the nation’s most accomplished collegiate golfers across all levels who have been named to the watch list for the 2023 Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank. The joint announcement was made Friday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Fall to San Diego, 4-1
BERKELEY, Calif. – Carol Lee collected a singles victory, but it wasn’t enough as No. 25 Georgia Tech fell 4-1 to San Diego on Friday afternoon in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Hosted by Cal, the tournament is being played at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Georgia Tech dropped to 1-1 on the season with the loss.
