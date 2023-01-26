ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
MyNorthwest.com

Bump: How Lamar Jackson’s situation sheds light on Geno Smith, Seahawks

The Seahawks aren’t the only playoff team looking to re-sign their starting quarterback. Out on the East Coast, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have yet to come to terms on a new deal. The former NFL MVP has reportedly turned down a few big offers that include very high guaranteed dollars.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lifelong Mariners fan Cooper Hummel has built career on defying cynics

Cooper Hummel, one of the newest members of the Seattle Mariners roster, is living the dream, but he had to fight his way to get here. The 28-year-old Hummel debuted in the big leagues last year with the Arizona Diamondbacks after five-plus years in the minors, something he says many people he has met in his time playing the sport told him would never happen. Now those people will see Hummel play for the same team he grew up rooting for.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh: ‘Pretty disgusting the kind of stuff’ pitching staff has

The Mariners rode a stellar pitching staff into their first postseason appearance in 20 years last season, and nobody had a better view of their pitchers than Cal Raleigh. In 2022, Raleigh blossomed into Seattle’s starting catcher, breaking out both behind and at the plate. He also cemented his named in Seattle sports history with an iconic tie-breaking blast against the Oakland Athletics that was the first pinch-hit, walk-off home run in MLB history to clinch a playoff berth.
SEATTLE, WA

