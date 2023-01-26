Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $165.6 million. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. The results...
Bakersfield Californian
Pitney Bowes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. “We have made important progress in the quarter against several initiatives that are key to our long-term objectives,” said Marc...
Bakersfield Californian
CNH Industrial announces 2023 Corporate Calendar
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces its 2023 corporate calendar:. February 2, 2023Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022. July 28, 2023Results for the Second Quarter 2023 and First Half 2023. November 7, 2023Results for the Third Quarter 2023. A conference call for financial analysts...
