The Adani Group Is Just the Latest Target for Nathan Anderson’s Hindenburg Research
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man and the founder of Indian industrial conglomerate Adani Group, is losing billions of dollars by the day as he scrambles to quell allegations of fraud against his business empire. The accusations come from Hindenburg Research, a small investment firm specializing in short selling that has a brief but impressive track record of uncovering serious wrongdoing at high-flying companies.
Asia’s Richest Man Gautam Adani Lost $28 Billion Last Week After Hindenburg Report
Gautam Adani, the founder of Indian industrial conglomerate Adani Group, lost more than $28 billion in just a week after a U.S. short seller accused his businesses of widespread accounting fraud in what it called “the largest con in corporate history.”. Hindenburg Research, a New York City-based investment firm,...
Streaming Is the New Frontier for Cultural Protectionism
Australia will require video streaming platforms to offer a certain number of Australian-produced titles by mid-2024, the government announced Jan. 30. The policy is part of a five-year push by the country to restore Australian culture through arts and entertainment, especially the cultures of Aboriginal peoples. This isn’t the first...
