KLTV
WebXtra: Longview shelter sees influx of homeless amid cold snap
Some of you, like me, may have seen this tip for cleaning sterling silver or silverplate mentioned in other places, but have never tried it. I decided to give it a shot here on the Kitchen Care segment so we’d know once and for all how well ... or not... it works, and if it’s as easy as it’s claimed to be. (Note: If you try this hack, do so at your own risk.)
KLTV
Holly Lake community holds benefit for fireman battling cancer
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, Texas (KLTV) - With all the issues people have to deal with now from the economy, to social issues, real life crisis sometimes gets lost in the mix. One East Texas community came together today to help one of their own in his battle with cancer. It...
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements.
Longview Chuy’s donates more than $5,600 to children’s advocacy center, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Chuy’s in Longview donated more than $5,600 to The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. The restaurant celebrated their grand opening by organizing a fundraiser to benefit The Martin House. Brandon Hurdle, the Chuy’s general manager, delivered the $4,616.27 check to the organization […]
KLTV
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
cbs19.tv
Meals on Wheels East Texas cancels meal deliveries for Tuesday due to weather
TYLER, Texas — Due to inclement winter weather, Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be making meal deliveries Tuesday. The nonprofit announced Monday that deliveries have been suspended Tuesday for the safety of the volunteers, drivers and staff. Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six local counties, including...
East Texas School Closings + Delays For Tuesday, January 31st
Portions of East Texas are under a WINTER STORM WARNING until noon on Wednesday (February 1st). This is due to the fact that a winter storm is hitting East Texas with rain, freezing rain, some sleet and freezing drizzle. All of these things combined with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark could make for some treacherous driving conditions for parents, students and school bus drivers.
KLTV
Remembering Columbia: Tyler doctor who took historic disaster photo reflects on its 20th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week marks two decades since the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy, where seven crew members were killed. Twenty years later, we remember Columbia and a famous photo of one of the most devastating events in East Texas history, taken by a doctor from Tyler. The doctor...
KLTV
American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at an American State Bank building on Old Jacksonville Highway Sunday evening. According to the fire marshal, the flames were on the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Shan-D Water Supply, which serves the Tatum area. Due to a lightning strike that caused reduced system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shan-D to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Tyler resident woke up to fire near candle left burning, firefighter gets 2nd degree burns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:26 a.m. off of Ada Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke and flames emerging from the roof and a rear window. According to Tyler Fire, Firefighters started to search the structure for any residents but luckily all […]
Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Injuries reported after wreck at US 259, FM 2276 in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have reported injuries after a two-vehicle wreck at the US Highway 259 and FM 2276 intersection in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a deputy on the scene reported people are injured, and drivers should expect minor delays. RCOEM...
Over the Last 5 days 22 Felony Arrests Were Made in Gregg County, Texas
Luckily, I've never had to spend any time in jail. I did get in trouble enough about a decade and a half ago to have my own mugshot visible for every one to see, something I am not proud of and had to pay a big price for. While I think that my offense was pretty egregious, at least I won't be facing charges like these 22 individuals will be in front of a jury of their peers.
longviewtexas.gov
East Texas Food Bank - Distribution FEB. 10th
East Texas Food Bank Distribution events are at the Longview Exhibit Center the second Friday of each month. This is a drive thru event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last. There is no need to register, first come, first served. Enter from Cotton Street to Grand Boulevard. Visit...
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
Authorities: Domestic assault call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Smith County on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon Duvall was shot by deputies around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday in northwestern Smith County. According to Sheriff Larry Smith, it is a “remote part of the […]
Officials: No injuries after dryer sparks fire at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler. The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m. According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker...
