The Ward Melville Patriots looked for a much-needed win against Centereach in a League II matchup at home, but the Cougars were able to keep the Patriots at bay, snatching a 57-53 victory Friday, Jan. 27. Ward Melville, trailing by nine points to open the second half, were able to...

SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO