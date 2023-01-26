Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
Osprey Eating Lunch At Silver Springs State Park
This osprey was caught on camera eating lunch at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Liz Watson for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
Leona Hilla
Leona Hilla, 92, of Belleview, Florida, passed away January 22, 2023, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of the late Eugene J Hilla who predeceased her in 2010. Leona was born in Rogers City, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Anastasia Zielinski. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, golf, puzzles, and Sudoku.
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
Red Hot Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This sunset over the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala was red hot despite the cool January weather. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
Great Blue Heron Floating Down The Withlacoochee River
This great blue heron was spotted floating down the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon on an island of hyacinth. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Precautionary boil water notice issued for Spruce Creek Preserve community
Marion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers within the Spruce Creek Preserve community due to a temporary loss of pressure at the water plant. Customers within this community are advised to boil water intended for consumption for at least one minute until further notice. As...
Ocala Electric Utility warns residents of utility payment scams
Ocala Electric Utility is reminding residents to stay alert for potential utility payment scams. In an effort to help residents stay protected from utility payment scams, the organization shared some tips through social media. “Ocala Electric Utility will never call its customers demanding payment using any prepaid cards or debit...
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on February 3
The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala this week. The event will take place on Friday, February 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in and around Ocala’s Historic Downtown Square. Here is a list of the activities that will be included:. Hands-on art activities and...
GRIT Strength Challenge at Fort King has been canceled
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced earlier today that the GRIT Strength Challenge at the Fort King National Historic Landmark has been canceled. The team-based strength and fitness competition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
Ann Flateau
Ann McClain Hathaway Burkett Flateau, age 92, of Ocala, passed away on January 20, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1930 in Hialeah, a daughter to the late Albert and Ann (McClain Hathaway) Burkett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband James M. Flateau in 1994, her son Michael E., her sisters Katie and Aljean; her brothers Jack, Major, and Ethan Allen.
Jane Walker Campbell
Ane Walker Campbell, 74, entered eternal rest on January 27, 2023, in Ocala, Florida following a long illness. Jane will be remembered warmly for her irresistible smile, as a world traveler, a lover of crafts and enthusiastic supporter of numerous charities and for the love she shared with her Sheltie, Cammie.
Marion County Fire Rescue mourning loss of firefighter/paramedic
Marion County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who sadly passed away over the weekend. In a social media post, MCFR announced that one of its firefighter/paramedics,. Allen Singleton, passed away on Saturday, January 28. Allen was a six-year veteran firefighter who joined the organization on September...
Allen Granville Derby
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Allen Granville Derby, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-six. He was born to Lois and Harry Granville Derby, and he graduated from Hampton High School in 1964. After high school he went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Timothy Wayne Hall
Timothy Wayne Hall, age 57, of Reddick, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born on December 27, 1965, in Tampa, Florida a son to Andrew Wayne Hall and the late Vivian Leigh (Clark) Hall. He is survived by two sons Dustin Hall and Terry Kyle Hall, a daughter...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
Buc-ee’s Has Picked Its 3rd Florida Location
But no, sadly it’s not here in the Tampa area. But this one would be a bit closer than Daytona. A bullseye has been set for a third Buc-ee’s location in Florida. Fox 13 reports that Buc-ee’s has put in paperwork to build one of their enormous gas stations in Ocala just off I-75. There will be lots of debate before they get the stamp of approval to go ahead and build. So for now, for those Beaver Nuggets, you’re going to have to head over to Daytona or Saint Augustine.
