Students Make Dean's List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence.

Joseph Nill, of Milan, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: Creative Writing

Mallory Stiles, of Milan, earning a B.S. in Business, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in Marketing, Theatre

Mackenzie Phenicie, of New Washingtn, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication

Cooper Wiers, of Willard, earning a B.S. in Business in Supply Chain & Operations Mgmt

