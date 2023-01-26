ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

TSA hiring officers at local airports in anticipation of upcoming busy travel season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In anticipation of a busy spring and summer travel season, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International, Greater Binghamton and Ithaca Tompkins International Airports. The TSA is holding a series of informational requirements tables at the three airports in...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Protestors demand answers from Syracuse police in "use of force" incident

Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse Police said they are investigating what they are calling a “use of force” incident, a small group of protestors took their feelings to the Syracuse Police Department Monday night, calling for officers to come out and answer their questions about the released body cam footage.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event

Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

'We can and must do better': Ithaca PBA releases statement on Tyre Nichols killing

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has released a statement about the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. A confrontation ensued and Nichols was badly beaten by several officers. Video released Friday showed officers kicking, punching and pepper spraying Nichols, at times when he was already on the ground. Nichols died at the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after his arrest, from a heart attack and kidney failure, according to the family.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Renowned performer to present free concert at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 6.

OSWEGO, N.Y. — SUNY Oswego alum Larry Watson will present an admission-free musical exploration show at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Titled “American Fruit With African Roots: A Black Swan Song by Affirmative Action Baby,” the show will spotlight original compositions in the African American musical forms of blues, jazz, gospel, soul, Motown and commercially successful pop songs.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville holds its annual 'Big Chill' for a good cause

Cold temperatures weren't going to stop dozens from jumping into a freezing river in Baldwinsville for the annual chill event especially if it was for a good cause. For some, this plunge into the Seneca River was just for fun but for others, they were diving into the river for a good cause.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at-home test distribution

Oswego County, NY — The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents during the first week of February. The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series vaccine. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine will also be offered for those aged 5 to 11. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last, county officials said.

