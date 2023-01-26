Read full article on original website
Meal plans get an upgrade at Project Lean Nation, new store opening soon in Camillus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — If your New Year’s Resolution was to eat healthy, you're in luck. A new franchise dedicated to helping people do just that opens this Saturday in Camillus. Project Lean Nation is a franchise that aims to help people achieve healthier lifestyles through pre-packaged, portion-controlled meals.
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
TSA hiring officers at local airports in anticipation of upcoming busy travel season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In anticipation of a busy spring and summer travel season, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International, Greater Binghamton and Ithaca Tompkins International Airports. The TSA is holding a series of informational requirements tables at the three airports in...
Homelessness has decreased in New York State, but has increased in Syracuse as costs rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently completed its first comprehensive Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR). Nearly 600,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness in America, an increase of about 2,000 people since the last complete census conducted...
Protestors demand answers from Syracuse police in "use of force" incident
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse Police said they are investigating what they are calling a “use of force” incident, a small group of protestors took their feelings to the Syracuse Police Department Monday night, calling for officers to come out and answer their questions about the released body cam footage.
Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event
Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
Syracuse Police holding news conference on use of force in incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — UPDATE: Syracuse police are holding a news conference regarding this use of force incident. You can watch that live below when it begins at 2 PM:. The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, Jan. 28.
North Syracuse CSD considers changing district's name; seeks community input
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District, the largest suburban district in Central New York, is considering changing its name and wants input from the community. The district said it is considering changing the name to Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District. A district spokesperson said the...
CNY Pride and Wunderbar partner to provide self defense classes for LGBTQ+ community
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's been about two months since the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club left 5 people dead and 25 others injured. For theLGBTQ+ community here in Syracuse, the memories of the shooting have not gone away. For the owner of downtown Syracuse Wunderbar and...
Lake effect snow will threaten portions of CNY on the last day of January
As always, lake effect snow is a difficult forecast since a small difference in wind direction and timing of when the wind direction shifts will cause a big change of where and how much snow will occur. A few bands have crossed through the Syracuse area this morning, as wet...
What's on the menu?: Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Venison Tenderloin Chimichurri. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
'We can and must do better': Ithaca PBA releases statement on Tyre Nichols killing
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has released a statement about the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. A confrontation ensued and Nichols was badly beaten by several officers. Video released Friday showed officers kicking, punching and pepper spraying Nichols, at times when he was already on the ground. Nichols died at the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after his arrest, from a heart attack and kidney failure, according to the family.
Bicyclist in Ithaca arrested after 'brief struggle' with officers, police say
ITHACA, N.Y. — According to Ithaca Police, an officer stopped a bicyclist around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, near the intersection of State and Plain Streets in the City of Ithaca. The officer approached the suspect after they allegedly witnessed him violating a New York State vehicle and traffic law.
Do local police agencies use body cameras? What are the benefits they give cops and people
The role of police body cameras in Memphis cannot be overlooked. That footage can be scrutinized by police commanders, prosecutors, and now the public footage that reveals the truth about what happened to Tyre Nichols. In Syracuse, we contacted many counties today to see if their police departments have body...
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
Light snow on Monday then more impactful lake effect snow near Syracuse by Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After being in the 40s both days this weekend and some rain on Sunday we'll be shifting back to more wintry weather this week. NOTE: There is a weather alert for light icing for areas to the north in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 PM Sunday night.
Renowned performer to present free concert at SUNY Oswego on Feb. 6.
OSWEGO, N.Y. — SUNY Oswego alum Larry Watson will present an admission-free musical exploration show at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Titled “American Fruit With African Roots: A Black Swan Song by Affirmative Action Baby,” the show will spotlight original compositions in the African American musical forms of blues, jazz, gospel, soul, Motown and commercially successful pop songs.
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
Baldwinsville holds its annual 'Big Chill' for a good cause
Cold temperatures weren't going to stop dozens from jumping into a freezing river in Baldwinsville for the annual chill event especially if it was for a good cause. For some, this plunge into the Seneca River was just for fun but for others, they were diving into the river for a good cause.
Oswego County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at-home test distribution
Oswego County, NY — The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents during the first week of February. The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series vaccine. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine will also be offered for those aged 5 to 11. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last, county officials said.
