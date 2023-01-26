Syracuse, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Benevolent Association has released a statement about the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. A confrontation ensued and Nichols was badly beaten by several officers. Video released Friday showed officers kicking, punching and pepper spraying Nichols, at times when he was already on the ground. Nichols died at the hospital on Jan. 10, three days after his arrest, from a heart attack and kidney failure, according to the family.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO