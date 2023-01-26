Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
intheknow.com
TV writer shares how much he makes in residuals: ‘Talk about passive income’
You may not know the name Michael Jamin, but chances are you know his characters. The veteran TV writer has written some breakout hits over the years, including King of the Hill and Beavis and Butthead. But recently, Jamin also gained some notoriety on TikTok, where he regularly shares industry secrets, tips for aspiring writers and even the honest truth about how much TV writers get paid in residuals each month.
intheknow.com
Ice Spice’s ‘In Ha Mood’ helping users to defend their opinions
Ice Spice has grown to incredible fame since the release of her song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” back in August. Now, she’s going viral once again, and her lyrics are helping Internet users keep it real. TikTokers are using audio from one of Spice’s new songs, “In...
intheknow.com
Comedian shares ‘ghosting exit survey’ for unsuccessful first dates
Getting ghosted is never cool, whether you think the date went well or not. But in the cruel world of online dating, it, unfortunately, happens a lot. One woman on TikTok had enough of bad dates and recently drafted up a “ghosting exit survey” to send to someone who rudely ghosted her — and it appears she’s having the last laugh.
intheknow.com
Throwback Mariah Carey song keeps her trending
With January almost over, we’ve probably all gotten Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” out of our heads. While we expect to hear from Carey in December, TikTok keeps her presence in the ethos with the “#JusticeForItsAWrap” Challenge. “It’s A Wrap”...
Comments / 0