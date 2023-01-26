Read full article on original website
WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
WSET
Law enforcement trying to identify man involved with Danville burglary
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is trying to identify a man who they said is involved with a weekend burglary. If you have information, contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, by approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or the crime tips app CARE.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
WSET
Nelson County deputies looking for wanted 45-year-old man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man for crimes, according to deputies. Deputies said Donovan Lacy Smith, age 45, formerly of Afton, is wanted by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office for the following crimes:. 18.2-246.3 - Money Laundering. 18.2-248 -...
WSET
Halifax County man found guilty in accidental death of his nephew
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County man was found guilty in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child on Monday in a Halifax County courtroom. Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ja’kye Dabbs to 60 days for the involuntary manslaughter of his 3-year-old nephew, D. W., as well as leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner which endangered a child.
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man...
WBTM
Danville Police Safely Find Missing Man
The Danville Police Department has safely located a man that was reported missing last night. 57-year-old Marvin Pennick was reported missing at 7 pm Monday, but was found safely at 9:26 pm.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
WSLS
Missing 57-year-old man with dementia found safe
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. The man has been found safe, according to police. A 57-year-old man with dementia is missing out of Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Marvin Pennick, 57, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Locust Lane, authorities...
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with high speed chase
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD make arrest in Hunt Avenue homicide investigation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department has reported it has arrested a man in an ongoing homicide investigation on January 25. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. When officers got to the scene, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound outside of the home. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 23 through 29. 14-year-old arrested following threat on E.C. Glass principal, lockdown. A threat against the E.C. Glass principal prompted a lockdown early Wednesday morning which Lynchburg City Schools had lifted as of 2:30 p.m. "There was a threat...
Man killed in shooting near UVA in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Grove Street on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28 and found a male who had been shot and died.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female
(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for carjacking in Lynchburg; second robber at large
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night in connection to a carjacking in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. The department says someone called emergency services from the 800 block of Graham Street at 8:19 p.m. and reported being robbed by two people with handguns, who also stole the victim’s vehicle. The robbers then fled in the direction of Bedford Ave.
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
