20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to a series of protests in Atlanta that turned violent last weekend. Kemp called for up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard and made “all resources” available to respond to the protests in which six people were arrested on…
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia cop, 19, resigns after suspension for religious post on gay marriage: 'Dangerous precedent'
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed "there's no such thing" as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit...
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
Georgia NAACP wants changes enacted after death of Tyre Nichols
GEORGIA — As Memphis Police Department disbanded the SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols death. The five officers charged in his murder were part of that unit, and the department said there is now a “cloud of dishonor” over the unit. At the same time, Georgia...
41nbc.com
Join the conversation: ‘On the Table’ returns to Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced Monday the return of the community-driven On the Table. On the Table, set to start March 27, aims to bring residents together to discuss the needs and priorities of their community through conversation and discussion. Spanning 21 counties...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to send back $10M of unused COVID-relief housing funds
Atlanta city officials say they were unable to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-relief funds to citizens in the time allotted. They say they now have to send the rest back to Washington, D.C.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
atlantatribune.com
Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:
My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
wbrc.com
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A law will go into effect Tuesday that will release 408 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates on parole supervision, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The inmates will be released up to a year before their custodial sentence is scheduled to end with an electronic monitoring device.
Georgia drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case of WV woman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
