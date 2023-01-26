ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Join the conversation: ‘On the Table’ returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced Monday the return of the community-driven On the Table. On the Table, set to start March 27, aims to bring residents together to discuss the needs and priorities of their community through conversation and discussion. Spanning 21 counties...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantatribune.com

Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:

My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
11Alive

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ATLANTA, GA

