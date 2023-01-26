Read full article on original website
Related
danceinforma.us
Disability Arts Ensemble Kinetic Light makes Lincoln Center debut with Under Momentum
The internationally-recognized disability arts ensemble Kinetic Light will make its Lincoln Center debut with the NYC premiere of Under Momentum, February 17-19, 2023 as part of Lincoln Center Presents. Performances are accessible and open to the public. Working in the disciplines of art, technology, design, and dance, Kinetic Light creates,...
danceinforma.us
The American Tap Dance Foundation’s First Friday Film Series continues Friday, February 3 with “American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert”
The American Tap Dance Foundation‘s First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET, with American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert, livestreamed. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00. The American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert was presented at...
Comments / 0