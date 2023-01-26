Read full article on original website
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
(WSET) — After classified documents have been located at the homes and offices of President Biden, Former President Trump, and Former Vice President Pence, local lawmakers are weighing in. The consensus on both sides of the aisle is that a systematic review is needed. "There's too much that's labeled...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSET) — Congressman Ben Cline wants answers. On Monday, Cline led a group of colleagues from the Republican Study Committee's Budget and Spending Task Force--which he chairs--in a letter to President Biden. The letter demands answers and accountability for what the group said is the third year...
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
