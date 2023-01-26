ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Local Lawmakers weigh in on confidential documents

(WSET) — After classified documents have been located at the homes and offices of President Biden, Former President Trump, and Former Vice President Pence, local lawmakers are weighing in. The consensus on both sides of the aisle is that a systematic review is needed. "There's too much that's labeled...
WSET

Congressman Ben Cline demands answers from President Biden in letter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSET) — Congressman Ben Cline wants answers. On Monday, Cline led a group of colleagues from the Republican Study Committee's Budget and Spending Task Force--which he chairs--in a letter to President Biden. The letter demands answers and accountability for what the group said is the third year...
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WSET

How old is too old to serve in public office?

WASHINGTON (TND) — How old is too old to run for public office? Voters have some thoughts. Multiple rounds of polling have found voters are looking for younger people to be elected to represent them and deal with the problems facing America’s future. The desire for change is...
