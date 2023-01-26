ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Withdraws From Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl practice is underway this week in Mobile, AL., as the draft-eligible seniors gather to impress college scouts. One of Alabama's participants, linebacker Henry To'o To'o has withdrawn from the week of drills with an undisclosed injury according to BamaOnline's Charlie Potter. To'o To'o has been projected...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

South Alabama hires Jay Hopson as cornerbacks coach

South Alabama has hired Jay Hopson as cornerbacks coach, a source told AL.com on Sunday. Hopson spent the last two seasons as Director of High School Relations at Mississippi State. Prior to that, he was head coach at Southern Miss from 2016-20 and at Alcorn State from 2012-15. The 54-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when ATV flips over on him

An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after he was trapped beneath an all-terrain vehicle. Charlie Wendell Zuber IV was killed after he reportedly tried to climb onto an ATV to stop the driver from leaving and the vehicle turned on and was flipped, trapping him under the vehicle. The...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Mobile woman shot at during road rage incident

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A woman was reportedly shot at in broad daylight driving near the University of South Alabama. Police say it was a matter of road rage. The woman who was shot at says she is now living in fear. Wednesday, she was leaving Walmart with a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
Southern Poverty Law Center

‘Change the Culture’: New redistricting map in Alabama city is a victory for Black voters, but annexation plan could reverse historic progress

Voting rights advocates in the Gulf Coast city of Mobile, Alabama, won a historic victory last August when the city council adopted a redistricting map that could give voters the opportunity to elect a majority-Black council for the first time. But a proposal by the city’s mayor to annex predominantly...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy