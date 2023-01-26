ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Go Red for Women this week in Kalamazoo

Go Red for Women day reminds all of us that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women worldwide. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Trending now on WOODTV.com

News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop

Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

What to know about using ear seeds

Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Lantern Festival Gala returning to Kalamazoo

A traditional Chinese festival is getting underway in Kalamazoo this weekend. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. (Jan. 30, 2023)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days

The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023)
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011 produced 17.7 inches of snow in two days. Grand Rapids had 6.1 inches on Feb. 1 and another 11.1 inches on Feb. 2. It was cold enough (the warmest temperature during the snowfall was 24 degrees) that the snow was light and fluffy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 013023

Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend

Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend (sponsored)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing

A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work. (Jan. 30, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

First Colder Than Average Day in Over a Month

The top pic. is snow in my backyard late Monday afternoon. I’ve got about 8″ on the ground here. We have 45.8% of the contiguous U.S. with a snow cover. The 20-year average percent snow cover on January 30 is 40.2% The 45.8% figure is 5th highest out of those 20 years. The highest percent snow cover was 58.8% in 2010 and the least was 24.3% in 2015.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How you can help our local parks and green spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!. Stacy joins us...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Road crews prepare for heavy, overnight snowfall

Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids' biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023)
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to best protect your retirement savings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may seem like there are endless financial challenges today – from inflation to market volatility and it can be hard to feel protected from these things, especially if you are in or near retirement. Today, we have guests that say there are ways to help prepare for and overcome those challenges!
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

