Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Go Red for Women this week in Kalamazoo
Go Red for Women day reminds all of us that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women worldwide. (Jan. 30, 2023) Go Red for Women day reminds all of us that heart disease is the number one cause of death for women worldwide. (Jan. 30, 2023)
WOOD
Trending now on WOODTV.com
News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 30, 2023) News 8 Digital Host Phil Pinarski has a look at some of the trending stories on WOODTV.com. (Jan. 30, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 013123. Storm Team 8 forecast...
WOOD
Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop
Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Soto being inducted into...
WOOD
What to know about using ear seeds
Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Ear seeding has been practiced for thousands of years, but recently TikTok has made it a trend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Soto being inducted into Whitecaps Hall of Fame. Storm Team...
WOOD
Lantern Festival Gala returning to Kalamazoo
A traditional Chinese festival is getting underway in Kalamazoo this weekend. (Jan. 30, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. We’ll have a good chance of the coldest night of winter to date with a fresh snowpack and a few breaks in the clouds. Metro locations will bottom out in the lower single digits while outlying areas may see subzero temperatures.
WOOD
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years. (Jan. 30, 2023) Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s three gun safety proposals...
WOOD
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023) Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two …. The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon...
WOOD
The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011 produced 17.7 inches of snow in two days. Grand Rapids had 6.1 inches on Feb. 1 and another 11.1 inches on Feb. 2. It was cold enough (the warmest temperature during the snowfall was 24 degrees) that the snow was light and fluffy.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 013023
Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023) Scattered light, lake effect snow showers will continue today, primarily for areas near and west of US-131, with just an occasional flurry elsewhere. (Jan. 30, 2023)
WOOD
Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend
Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend (sponsored) Free, winter-themed event in Holland this weekend (sponsored) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Soto being inducted into Whitecaps Hall of Fame. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 013023. We’ll have a good chance of...
WOOD
Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing
A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work. (Jan. 30, 2023) Grand Rapids police dog back at work after stabbing. A Grand Rapids police dog who was stabbed during an hourslong standoff in November has returned to work. (Jan. 30, 2023)
WOOD
First Colder Than Average Day in Over a Month
The top pic. is snow in my backyard late Monday afternoon. I’ve got about 8″ on the ground here. We have 45.8% of the contiguous U.S. with a snow cover. The 20-year average percent snow cover on January 30 is 40.2% The 45.8% figure is 5th highest out of those 20 years. The highest percent snow cover was 58.8% in 2010 and the least was 24.3% in 2015.
WOOD
How you can help our local parks and green spaces
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Friends of Grand Rapids Parks works hard to bring our communities together to show support for the preservation and enhancement of city parks and green spaces! Next week, they’re hosting a big fundraising event, Love Your Parks: Presented by Padnos!. Stacy joins us...
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
WOOD
Road crews prepare for heavy, overnight snowfall
Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids’ biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023) Kent County nightside road crews were called in early Saturday as forecasts predicted Grand Rapids’ biggest snowfall since Christmas. (Jan. 28, 2023) Ex-Kzoo pastor sentenced in...
WOOD
Plan a winter getaway at Shanty Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love to ski, snowboard, and take part in winter fun, the conditions are looking good! Now it’s time to start planning your winter getaway! Thankfully you don’t have to go far to experience that! The hills and trails in Northern Michigan are covered with snow and Shanty Creek Resort is a well-known and loved place among outdoor enthusiasts. You can play in the cool, refreshing air and cozy up to warm fireplaces, all while making some amazing memories!
WOOD
How to best protect your retirement savings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It may seem like there are endless financial challenges today – from inflation to market volatility and it can be hard to feel protected from these things, especially if you are in or near retirement. Today, we have guests that say there are ways to help prepare for and overcome those challenges!
WOOD
Passing the puck so everyone can take a shot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Devos Family Foundation supports the work of the West Michigan Special Hockey program and how they teach children and adults with disabilities the love for hockey. Some of the disabilities of those on the team include autism, down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. This program extends the opportunity to members of the community who would have never thought that hockey was something that they could be involved in. Minus a small registration fee, this program is free to its participants providing the equipment, coaching and the ice time at Patterson Ice Center.
Comments / 0