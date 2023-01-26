ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wcbi.com

Week ahead will be wet

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While Monday has been mostly dry, it has been very cloudy. Heavy cloud coverage is sticking around, as rain showers return to our forecast throughout majority of the week. MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy overcast sky will remain overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s. TUESDAY: Rain showers...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state

As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.
wcbi.com

Cool, rainy weather continues for most of northeast MS

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue through Thursday for the region with periods of freezing rain for far north to northwestern MS into Wednesday. TUESDAY: Steady showers continue north of US 82 this morning, and additional rain is likely to develop this afternoon & evening. Afternoon temperatures should hold steady in the low to mid 40s with north winds 5-15 mph.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers

Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama. MONDAY: A mainly dry...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
WLBT

Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
NBCMontana

Impactful winter storm, dangerous cold to bring travel impacts

WEATHER ALERT DAY: A winter storm will bring a round of moderate to heavy snowfall across western Montana beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Saturday. This will impact travel, especially late Friday into Saturday. As the snow begins to move out heading into Sunday, Arctic air really begins to settle in- bringing dangerous cold to western Montana through at least Tuesday morning...
AL.com

1 rescued, 1 missing after boat crash on Pickwick Lake

Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater after a Saturday morning crash in Lauderdale County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person has been rescued but another is still missing after a boat struck a bridge piling on Pickwick Lake at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say...
