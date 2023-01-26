ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles will win the 2023 Super Bowl, says predictive analytics model

While the Super Bowl may still be two weeks away, predictive analytics experts Dimers.com have already crowned the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII champions. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia earned a 31-7 victory in that meeting with San Francisco, and the team will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Jeffrey Lurie’s Eagles have made a habit of firing coaches and getting to the Super Bowl. How do they do it?

Jeffrey Lurie was basking, which was expected and, given the outcome of the NFC championship game, entirely appropriate. He was in the middle of the Eagles locker room Sunday, a semicircle of reporters around him, his team’s 31-7 victory over the 49ers still so fresh that the maintenance crews hadn’t yet disassembled the stage where Lurie had, for the third time, held up the George Halas Trophy for everyone at Lincoln Financial Field to see.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Where to get Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a close win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, January 29, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the 2023 AFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship gear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Harrisburg, PA
