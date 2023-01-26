Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Eagles facing another allegation that they are getting an unfair offensive advantage. But are they really?
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, but another week brought another round of cheating accusations for the team. Remember, heading into the win over the Giants two weeks ago, the accusation was that the team was using a foreign object to aid in kick attempts. But kicker Jake...
FanDuel Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game today can earn a Bet $5,...
bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits offer for NBA and NFL
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to bet on any sporting event this weekend can receive a Bet $1, Get...
Eagles will win the 2023 Super Bowl, says predictive analytics model
While the Super Bowl may still be two weeks away, predictive analytics experts Dimers.com have already crowned the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII champions. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia earned a 31-7 victory in that meeting with San Francisco, and the team will now face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin shares video of first public statement since cardiac arrest, debunking conspiracies
It hasn’t even been a full month since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, but apparently that was too long for some for Hamlin to go without showing his face in public. But after cries of conspiracy bounded about the past week, with...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce makes his feelings known about playing brother, Travis, Chiefs in Super Bowl
Jason Kelce was able to kick his feet up after the Philadelphia Eagles cruised past the San Francisco 49ers and into the Super Bowl Sunday and check out his brother in action against the Bengals. And Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their game, too, which means this...
Empire State Building lit up in Eagles colors after Philly’s win, and some New Yorkers weren’t happy
The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the NFC Championship this weekend, in a 31-7 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday. Many in Philadelphia and beyond celebrated the win. Perhaps surprisingly, even the famed New York City landmark, the Empire State building, lit up in green and white to honor the...
BetMGM new customers: first bet offer worth up to $1,000 paid in bonus bets for sign-up
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers gambling on any game today can take advantage of a First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 paid...
Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics (1/28/23): How to watch, time, channel, odds
The NBA will close out its “Rivalry Week” with one of the most heated matchups in the sport. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Beantown to take on the team with the best record in the NBA, their fearsome rival the Boston Celtics. The...
Jeffrey Lurie’s Eagles have made a habit of firing coaches and getting to the Super Bowl. How do they do it?
Jeffrey Lurie was basking, which was expected and, given the outcome of the NFC championship game, entirely appropriate. He was in the middle of the Eagles locker room Sunday, a semicircle of reporters around him, his team’s 31-7 victory over the 49ers still so fresh that the maintenance crews hadn’t yet disassembled the stage where Lurie had, for the third time, held up the George Halas Trophy for everyone at Lincoln Financial Field to see.
No. 11 Baylor at No. 10 Texas (1/30/23): How to watch men’s college hoops, details, TV, live stream
With the NFL conference games and the Australian Open over, the TV schedule moves back this week to a lot of basketball. The best one of Monday night pits No. 11 Baylor at No. 10 Texas in another Big 12 showdown of ranked men’s teams. The 9 p.m. game...
Where to get Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a close win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, January 29, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the 2023 AFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship gear.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0