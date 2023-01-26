Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
More than 1,000 US flights canceled as winter weather snarls travel
More than 1,000 flights have been canceled in the United States on Monday as winter weather moves through the middle of the country, with disruptions set to continue into Tuesday. So far, the most affected airports are Dallas Love Field, Dallas-Fort Worth International, Austin Bergstrom International and Houston Bush International...
KTVZ
FAA promises changes to prevent repeat of air travel safety system collapse
The Federal Aviation Administration plans to dramatically accelerate replacing the safety system whose failure led to a nationwide air travel grounding earlier this month. The regulator also said it has taken steps to prevent a repeat of the meltdown in the interim. The FAA outlined the new timeframe and procedures...
KTVZ
Boeing says farewell to ‘Queen of the Skies’ with last 747 delivery
More than half a century since the original jumbo jet ushered in a glamorous new jet age, helping bringing affordable air travel to millions of passengers, the last-ever Boeing 747 was scheduled to be delivered on Tuesday, marking the start of the final chapter for the much-loved airplane. In a...
I spent $800 for a roomette on a 57-hour Amtrak trip. It gave me a taste of luxury travel — and I don't want to go back to coach.
After a lifetime of traveling in coach, the three-day Amtrak trip from Montana to New York City was the closest I've ever been to first-class.
KTVZ
Is this the beginning of the end for Big Oil’s windfall?
Oil and gas companies have had two years of skyrocketing growth, but this earnings season could mark the beginning of their descent back down to earth. Wall Street analysts say that Big Oil has passed its peak, but the ride down will be slow — these companies will still bring in remarkably large profits for a while.
Comments / 0