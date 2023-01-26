'Paying is no option:' 21 more Amish appear in court, refuse to pay fines

Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: An occupied house, Ashland County's airport and journalism
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 25 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr highlights Ashland news. Carr covered two of the news site's top stories. The first...
ashlandsource.com
Man with Ashland ties sought in rape case headlines Fugitive of the Week list
MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four men as part of its Fugitives of the Week list. Three of these men are wanted in connection to sex-offense cases.
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Amish drivers in Ohio refuse to pay buggy light citations
Each of the men who appeared in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday told a judge they would rather go to jail or do community service than pay the fines.
Officials searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
Officials are asking for the public's help in finding a Stark County teen who is missing.
ashlandsource.com
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
WFMJ.com
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
ideastream.org
Cleveland students seek change after being verbally assaulted on train
Two Cleveland Metropolitan School District students told the CMSD Board of Education this week they want change after they say they were verbally and almost physically assaulted while riding a Greater Cleveland RTA train. The students told the board they want CMSD and the RTA to do something to better...
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
cleveland19.com
Akron 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose, officials say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The October death of a two-year-old Akron girl has now been ruled a homicide by the Summit County Medical Examiner. Valentina Lenoir was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Oberlin Ct. on Oct. 27, 2022. Akron paramedics transported the little girl to...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Mayor Matt Miller highlights projects in 'state of the city' address
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller highlighted several projects and the city’s economic health during his fifth “state of the city” address Monday night at Ashland High School’s Archer Auditorium. The event — attended by around 50 to 60 people — started with a short...
Akron Leader Publications
Arlington Road hotel gets abatement order
SPRINGFIELD — A South Arlington Road hotel owner has been given one more chance to address numerous criminal and nuisance complaints on the property following a Jan. 24 Summit County Common Pleas Court decision. The Springfield Board of Trustees had voted Dec. 22, 2022 to file the nuisance complaint...
Alcohol considered factor in fatal Tuscarawas Co. crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Tuscarawas County early Saturday morning.
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
ashlandsource.com
Paramore provides update on Ashland City Schools
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools is working on updating its core values to match "the trajectory of the city of Ashland" and will continue to "accentuate the continual rise of this city" by serving as a pillar of success, interim superintendent Steve Paramore said at Ashland's State of the City address on Monday.
