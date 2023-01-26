Samsung’s quarterly profits have plunged to their lowest level in eight years as customers snapped up fewer cell phones and laptops. The tech giant reported operating profit of 4.3 trillion Korean won ($3.5 billion) on Tuesday for the three months ended December, down 69% from a year ago. Revenue fell 8% to just under 70.5 trillion won ($57.3 billion), it said in a statement.

13 HOURS AGO