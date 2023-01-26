ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

ACLU of Indiana hosting 4th annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and LGBTQ activists, supporters, and organizations will gather alongside legislators at the statehouse on Monday to discuss new bills that they say challenge the rights of LGBTQ Hoosiers. Speakers will address several bills introduced in this legislative session that...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana offering financial assistance for struggling homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many American’s are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s Daybreak to talk about programs providing funding for those seeking financial aid. Crouch has served as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Indiana since 2017, and she...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax prep services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Hoosiers who need help with their tax returns are eligible for free tax preparation services through the United Way of Central Indiana. Indy Free Tax Prep is a network of more than a dozen locations offering free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana man dies after falling off cliff in Puerto Rico

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Coast Guard says an Indiana man was found dead Monday after he fell off a 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico. Edgar Garay, 27, was last seen alive just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the edge of a coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, the U.S Coast Guard Sector San Juan said on Facebook. Cabo Rojo is on Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast, about an hour west of Ponce and 2 1/2 hours southwest of San Juan.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Meijer competition helps to display local artists work

A local painter’s artwork is featured on Meijer brand products in 250 stores across the Midwest!. Dana Powell-Smith joined Monday’s “All Indiana” to share how it all happened after she won a contest called “A Collection of Voices at Meijer.”. She’s extremely talented and she’s...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Frigid end to January ahead, temperature roller coaster to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had an active start to the workweek with snow and mixed precip across central and southern Indiana for the first half of Monday. Now, our attention turns toward the coldest air of the year to close January. Temperatures are set to be up-and-down overall in this extended forecast.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy