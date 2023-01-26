INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Coast Guard says an Indiana man was found dead Monday after he fell off a 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico. Edgar Garay, 27, was last seen alive just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the edge of a coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, the U.S Coast Guard Sector San Juan said on Facebook. Cabo Rojo is on Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast, about an hour west of Ponce and 2 1/2 hours southwest of San Juan.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO